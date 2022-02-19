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Peace Loving Grandmother Disabled Permanently by Trudeau's RCMP Horses
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16758 views • February 19, 2022
This is a follow-up video to the "Trampled to Death" video. She's brain damaged from being trampled but alive according to this cop-coached 7-second clip:
Trampled Grandma Speaks
https://www.brighteon.com/4a4073b1-12c7-416b-b4f9-e28f5c073e9d
Elderly grandmother's name was Candy.
The Ottawa Police lied and said someone threw a bicyle down in front of the horses. It was a mobility scooter. Candy died on location and not at the hospital.
In Ottawa, an Elderly Woman Called for Peace and Love Before Being Trampled by the Police
FEBRUARY 18, 2022
redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/02/in-ottawa-an-elderly-woman-called-for-peace-and-love-before-being-trampled-by-the-police/
citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ottawa-police-horses-trample-elderly-grandmother-heres-the-video/
Reports are the woman trampled by a Canadian horse patrol just died at the hospital: https://twitter.com/SaraCarterDC/status/1494844199564451843
-- I've talked with doctors about when a person dies and they've said, they (doctor) make the call on time and place of death. Even though she died at the capitol, they'll say she died at the hospital; which is their right to do so.
Trampled Grandma Speaks
https://www.brighteon.com/4a4073b1-12c7-416b-b4f9-e28f5c073e9d
Elderly grandmother's name was Candy.
The Ottawa Police lied and said someone threw a bicyle down in front of the horses. It was a mobility scooter. Candy died on location and not at the hospital.
In Ottawa, an Elderly Woman Called for Peace and Love Before Being Trampled by the Police
FEBRUARY 18, 2022
redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/02/in-ottawa-an-elderly-woman-called-for-peace-and-love-before-being-trampled-by-the-police/
citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ottawa-police-horses-trample-elderly-grandmother-heres-the-video/
Reports are the woman trampled by a Canadian horse patrol just died at the hospital: https://twitter.com/SaraCarterDC/status/1494844199564451843
-- I've talked with doctors about when a person dies and they've said, they (doctor) make the call on time and place of death. Even though she died at the capitol, they'll say she died at the hospital; which is their right to do so.
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