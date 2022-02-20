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Trampled Grandma Speaks
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
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233 views • February 20, 2022
Video shot from the neck up as the staff puppets her hand up/down and whispers into her ear. At the hospital due to being trampled, that's a fact. The police chief lied and said everyone got up after being knocked down and began protesting again.

Jim Stone's Comment:

"UPDATE: THE LADY IS ALIVE, EFFED UP BAD, AND LOOKS LIKE SHE HAS BRAIN DAMAGE AND BEING FORCED TO TALK TO THE CAMERA. FACT: She's NEVER going to be able to go out again.

She sounds mentally broken and is probably paralyzed, super tight camera hiding everything, this is NOT a positive. Look at the manipulative damn nurse. If she's not dead, she's going to be. Compare this to the video where she's doing well. OMFG!!! Some say this is AI but I say this is extreme brain damage and paralysis from the shoulders down.THIS IS NOT THE VIDEO I ASKED FOR, SHOW HER SMILING AND SAYING SHE'S OK, NOT A 9 SECOND CLIP THAT REPEATS A TWO SECOND MUMBLE. THAT WOMAN WAS STILL 100 PERCENT THERE, NOW SHE'S AN OBVIOUS INVALID. And that's what communists call "good enough for show and tell". THIS IS WHAT COMMUNIST FRONTED AS "THE WOMAN IS OK". It's as bad as "She's dead". Listen to her being coached, she's not able to think anymore. You can hear her being coached!!! BAD JOB, COMMIES. I think it is important to get this seen because she's an obvious invalid, as good as dead now. Two seconds of mumbling, repeated, while being coached. PERFECT. Exactly what a communist looking for "show and tell" would accept. Straight from a firebrand to THAT. Let's see a video of her standing and screaming "This is a peacful protest!" Aint happening, NOT EVER. Not if they fronted THAT. She's probably going to be tossed into a biological waste bin now and served up at McDonalds. After all, as far as a commie would see it she's "expired goods" anyway. To hell with Grandma."
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