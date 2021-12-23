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The COVID-19 Fraud & War On Humanity (Part 3)
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81 views • December 23, 2021
The COVID-19 Fraud & War On Humanity (Part 3)
Part 1 is here:
VK - https://vk.com/video273785430_456240396
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/c55ab331-1880-499f-879b-53161e035968
Part 2 is here:
VK - https://vk.com/video273785430_456240439
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/3ec67bd7-fd8f-4d23-89fb-03f24753c9a2
(and just in case in several other places as well – like every single video I share)
Dr. Sam Bailey: “Dr Mark Bailey and Dr John Bevan-Smith have just published a bombshell paper "The COVID-19 Fraud & War on Humanity".
They cover everything behind the fraud - including the players, the PCR, the virology, the modelling and more.
Here is my final video presenting PART THREE of their paper and a link to the full paper can be found here:
https://drsambailey.com/2021/11/11/the-covid-19-fraud-war-on-humanity/ “
source:
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Covid-19-Fraud-and-War-on-Humanity-Part-3:2
Part 1 is here:
VK - https://vk.com/video273785430_456240396
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/c55ab331-1880-499f-879b-53161e035968
Part 2 is here:
VK - https://vk.com/video273785430_456240439
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/3ec67bd7-fd8f-4d23-89fb-03f24753c9a2
(and just in case in several other places as well – like every single video I share)
Dr. Sam Bailey: “Dr Mark Bailey and Dr John Bevan-Smith have just published a bombshell paper "The COVID-19 Fraud & War on Humanity".
They cover everything behind the fraud - including the players, the PCR, the virology, the modelling and more.
Here is my final video presenting PART THREE of their paper and a link to the full paper can be found here:
https://drsambailey.com/2021/11/11/the-covid-19-fraud-war-on-humanity/ “
source:
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Covid-19-Fraud-and-War-on-Humanity-Part-3:2
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