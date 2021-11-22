© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The COVID-19 Fraud & War On Humanity (Part 1)
Follow
1
Share
Report
252 views • November 22, 2021
The COVID-19 Fraud & War On Humanity (Part 1)
There is no f*ckin virus! just dumb people!
Dr. Sam Bailey: “Dr Mark Bailey and Dr John Bevan-Smith have just published a bombshell paper "The COVID-19 Fraud & War on Humanity".
They cover everything behind the fraud - including the players, the PCR, the virology, the modelling and more.”
After two solid years of propaganda, many people have been so frightened, that they're unable to question the supposed "authorities", the governments and media. They become unnerved and either get angry or, immediately shutdown and withdraw, when anyone attempts to have a conversation about the OMFGVIRUS.
source:
Dr. Sam Bailey
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/covid19-fraud-and-war-on-humanity-part-one:e
There is no f*ckin virus! just dumb people!
Dr. Sam Bailey: “Dr Mark Bailey and Dr John Bevan-Smith have just published a bombshell paper "The COVID-19 Fraud & War on Humanity".
They cover everything behind the fraud - including the players, the PCR, the virology, the modelling and more.”
After two solid years of propaganda, many people have been so frightened, that they're unable to question the supposed "authorities", the governments and media. They become unnerved and either get angry or, immediately shutdown and withdraw, when anyone attempts to have a conversation about the OMFGVIRUS.
source:
Dr. Sam Bailey
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/covid19-fraud-and-war-on-humanity-part-one:e
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.