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Signs the Tribulation is Near
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835 views • April 16, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club. 4-15-2022.
Today we look at current events happening in Ukraine, Russia and China to see how it correlates to Bible Prophecy. If we look at all these signs we can see that the Tribulation is drawing near. There are Wars and rumors of Wars just like Revelation explains.
0:00 Signs the Tribulation is Near
00:52 When do we know the Tribulation is near
03:23 “SAS” Fighting inside Ukraine since February
05:22 China Firms pulling out of USA, Britain & Canada
09:19 Sweden expects to join NATO in June this Year
11:20 Russia Threatens with Nuclear
13:53 Chris Reed’s Headlines
19:49 Poison in Tap Water
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/8993ae1e-a8c2-4296-87fb-66e3c47a2893
Today we look at current events happening in Ukraine, Russia and China to see how it correlates to Bible Prophecy. If we look at all these signs we can see that the Tribulation is drawing near. There are Wars and rumors of Wars just like Revelation explains.
0:00 Signs the Tribulation is Near
00:52 When do we know the Tribulation is near
03:23 “SAS” Fighting inside Ukraine since February
05:22 China Firms pulling out of USA, Britain & Canada
09:19 Sweden expects to join NATO in June this Year
11:20 Russia Threatens with Nuclear
13:53 Chris Reed’s Headlines
19:49 Poison in Tap Water
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/8993ae1e-a8c2-4296-87fb-66e3c47a2893
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