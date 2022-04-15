Signs the Tribulation is Near 04/15/2022

Today we look at current events happening in Ukraine, Russia and China to see how it correlates to Bible Prophecy. If we look at all these signs we can see that the Tribulation is drawing near. There are Wars and rumors of Wars just like Revelation explains.0:00 Signs the Tribulation is Near00:52 When do we know the Tribulation is near03:23 “SAS” Fighting inside Ukraine since February05:22 China Firms pulling out of USA, Brittan & Canada09:19 Sweden expects to join NATO in June this Year11:20 Russia Threatens with Nuclear13:53 Chris Reed’s Headlines19:49 Poison in Tap WaterVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112