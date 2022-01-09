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Any non-nephilim-bloodline human can bear nephilim hybrid child after Hitler's "Genesis 6 project"
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186 views • January 09, 2022
Satan Lucifer’s “Genesis 6 project” hybridization program was to make it possible for any New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling human to give birth to nephilim hybrid children to replace God’s original human homo-sapiens specie with extermination, instead of just Illuminati secret societies nephilim bloodline people. It is the birth of a “Iron Sky: The Coming Race” new human specie. It is the feminist witches’ “Planned Parenthood” Nazi eugenics ethnic-cleansing genocide extermination culmination. The feminist human women will now get aborted by Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO. They are no longer needed. They are an unwanted birth. At the completion of the “Genesis 6 Project” in 1989 with Jennifer Diane, one of the “Twelve Mothers of Iniquity,” Satan Lucifer and his Shambhala Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils and the Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera aliens have succeeded in opening up the hybridization to any human homo-sapiens specie women, who is redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their head is controlled by the fallen angels. The earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch feminists sacrifice our human girls and boys, in order for the “Twilight Saga” romantic vampire heroes ascended master fallen angel devils to drink the human children’s DNA blood to take on human form, to have sex with now any Illuminati New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling feminist who is rebelling against women’s head coverings, so that they can bear hybrid nephilim children. The breeding of nephilim program has now opened up to any non-bloodline woman, so that any New Age Wicca witch Satanist Mormon Scientology Jehovah’s Witness Freemason Nazi Vril Voodoo Santeria Native-American witchdoctor Druid Korean shaman Mafia occultist Bilderberg feminist can now give birth to hybrid nephilim alien children to build Satan Lucifer’s army to fight Jesus at Armageddon. Satan Lucifer knows he is outnumbered by God’s holy angels by 1 to 2, because he only took one-third of the fallen angels with him. They were the singing worship angels of Satan Lucifer. Michael’s warrior angels and Gabriel’s messenger angels stayed loyal to God. The Christians will be replacing Satan Lucifer’s singing angels as heaven’s choir and worship group. The angels will join in the chorus. So now, when God wants to listen to praise and worship song, he has to look to earth to the Christians to hear singing and praise to him. This is why Satan Lucifer, who was the worship leader in heaven, uses satanic music to corrupt the millions of “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian freaks in church, who are dancing to the Christian worship satanic rock music and fill them with kundalini euphoric emotions, as well as Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry euphoria. It took a lifetime with the Buddhist monks and the Illuminati pedophile cannibal genocidal psychopathic mass child sacrifice Satanist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers’ rituals and Prince Philip and the Collins family elite to come to this point to create the millions of New Age feminist nephilim army to fight Jesus as Armageddon.
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CympkP6kAvfN/
See video: https://www.brighteon.com/fd1a9f6f-f241-4db9-81b3-29c192f236cb
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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