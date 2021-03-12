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Save and protect Europa (Still Image Oswald Mosley)
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32 views • March 12, 2021
To all the Fallen soldiers 💔 who fought for OUR FREEDOMS and who tried to fight against the degeneracy and communism that the jooos created to wipe out the White Race.
Hitler had his weapon's engineers develop a deadly T34 Tank destroyer weapon a Volkssturm/Panzerfaust updated version this weapon was dispatched to the Eastern front the 6th Army could have used this super weapon to annihilate the Commie tanks
however Paulus decided to surrender his army (to certain death) to the commie. Just under 4000 Panzerfausts fell into the hands of the Commie . Sourced this intel from David Irvin the Trail of the Fox
Communist weapons system
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/eefd4ce7-ab70-4ca6-9a5e-8e1b1982aa2d
Telling the truth
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4a30686a-a31a-4d29-b0f6-cf68616969ee
Truth
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/6d7e4a0c-3dfd-45cb-8ed1-08c7ab6b4fcd
David Irvin
https://www.brighteon.com/724d6b9f-1e30-4463-aa28-ab6adf4f42fa
NORTHUMBRIA POLICE , NPAS BEEN USING THIS WEAPONS SYSTEM AGAINST MY SELF FOR 15 YEARS
https://rumble.com/ve6sld-microwave-harassment-psychotronic-weapons-exposed.html
Gang stalking ZOG agents
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
Hitler had his weapon's engineers develop a deadly T34 Tank destroyer weapon a Volkssturm/Panzerfaust updated version this weapon was dispatched to the Eastern front the 6th Army could have used this super weapon to annihilate the Commie tanks
however Paulus decided to surrender his army (to certain death) to the commie. Just under 4000 Panzerfausts fell into the hands of the Commie . Sourced this intel from David Irvin the Trail of the Fox
Communist weapons system
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/eefd4ce7-ab70-4ca6-9a5e-8e1b1982aa2d
Telling the truth
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4a30686a-a31a-4d29-b0f6-cf68616969ee
Truth
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/6d7e4a0c-3dfd-45cb-8ed1-08c7ab6b4fcd
David Irvin
https://www.brighteon.com/724d6b9f-1e30-4463-aa28-ab6adf4f42fa
NORTHUMBRIA POLICE , NPAS BEEN USING THIS WEAPONS SYSTEM AGAINST MY SELF FOR 15 YEARS
https://rumble.com/ve6sld-microwave-harassment-psychotronic-weapons-exposed.html
Gang stalking ZOG agents
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
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