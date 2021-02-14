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David Irvin
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204 views • February 14, 2021
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Many of my uploads freeze on view counts eg last one had 110 views in ten minutes and after four days 110 is still the total views it does not add up. Also this upload is not appearing on new videos.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbbSVjVWX-4&;;list=LL&index=29&t=1274s
European's the white race are the lost 12 tribes the chosen people -Mamzers/Hybrids want to exterminate us.
When Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon besieged and then captured Jerusalem he took the infirm weak from this city (that could not flee on foot) and led them into captivity into Babylon. The captives went on the write the unholy Talmud when in exile (Satans instruction manual for world domination) they also spawned by incestuous inbreeding Mamzers/hybrids, biblical, alien bastards. And also breeding with the sons and daughters of Cain. The Cainnites /Ameleks (blood lickers, murderers from the beginning) The aliens (exact definition) were later allowed back into Jerusalem seventy years later they then called themselves Jews Jewish.
What is Ish? Ish is a term for "kind of" or "sort of" that is used by someone who is not 100% sure of what they are saying. Ie as in Ish mail who later went on to create Islam the Muslim race. Moslims are Jews they are one and the same
Mamzer Bojo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_Td-YYpJJA&;;list=LL&index=25&t=106s
PROOF JEWS ARE PAEDOPHILES
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/80420786-29a7-4987-9e7a-dfe6d3b12ef2
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
Hue man refers to white European people only.
Hue Meriam Webster: all the hues of the rainbow.
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/f1f86a6c-3089-42c1-91cc-c3edc710d73c
Many of my uploads freeze on view counts eg last one had 110 views in ten minutes and after four days 110 is still the total views it does not add up. Also this upload is not appearing on new videos.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbbSVjVWX-4&;;list=LL&index=29&t=1274s
European's the white race are the lost 12 tribes the chosen people -Mamzers/Hybrids want to exterminate us.
When Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon besieged and then captured Jerusalem he took the infirm weak from this city (that could not flee on foot) and led them into captivity into Babylon. The captives went on the write the unholy Talmud when in exile (Satans instruction manual for world domination) they also spawned by incestuous inbreeding Mamzers/hybrids, biblical, alien bastards. And also breeding with the sons and daughters of Cain. The Cainnites /Ameleks (blood lickers, murderers from the beginning) The aliens (exact definition) were later allowed back into Jerusalem seventy years later they then called themselves Jews Jewish.
What is Ish? Ish is a term for "kind of" or "sort of" that is used by someone who is not 100% sure of what they are saying. Ie as in Ish mail who later went on to create Islam the Muslim race. Moslims are Jews they are one and the same
Mamzer Bojo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_Td-YYpJJA&;;list=LL&index=25&t=106s
PROOF JEWS ARE PAEDOPHILES
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/80420786-29a7-4987-9e7a-dfe6d3b12ef2
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
Hue man refers to white European people only.
Hue Meriam Webster: all the hues of the rainbow.
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/f1f86a6c-3089-42c1-91cc-c3edc710d73c
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