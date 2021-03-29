Revelation 9:14 The four Angels of the Sixth Trumpet

Those who have read couple of my Studies, know that I dig deep in the Bible and I also know a bit of the History of the Jewish People. I compare what is written in the scriptures to actual historical Facts, this helps me to place more accurately in time Events reported in the Gospel.The "Preterists" interpretation of the Gospel is based on Events that happened prior to the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD. They believe that nothing in the Book of Revelation portends Future End Times Events. On my side, based on my studies of the Book of Revelation and the Book of Ezekiel, I believe that the Prophecy of Gog and Magog has only been partially fulfilled and the final Judgement of the fallen Archangel and of his Worshipers in the Apostate Churches is still to come.Based on Revelation 11 I believe there will be a Restoration and Rapture of the Church. Nevertheless I agree with some of the findings and views of Preterists, unfortunately they tend to rely more on History and to them it was not revealed that the meaning of Scriptures is given in the Scriptures!You will see that I go much deeper into the Scriptures to establish the Truth then Preterists do, they rely more on History for their interpretation of the New Testament:Second Coming of Christ - exact Timing in RevelationThe Third Temple of Jerusalem and the Millennium ReignThe Seventh Trumpet and the End of the WorldPreterism teaches that the four Angels of the Sixth Trumpet are the four Roman Legions that destroyed Jerusalem in 70 AD. They explain the Seven Trumpets and the Locusts/horses by equating certain emblems, symbols, characteristics or names of these four Roman legions to certain words or expressions used in Revelation. One of these legions was Legio XV Apollinaris (the Legion of Apollo) which Preterists link to verses related to Apollyon in Revelation. See the difference with my Studies:Revelation 9:19 For their power is in their Mouth, and in their Tails:Revelation 16:12And the sixth angel poured out his vial upon the great river Euphrates; and the water thereof was dried up, that the way of the kings of the east might be prepared.Titus brought back from Egypt Legio X Fretensis and Legio V Macedonica, to meet his father Vespasian in Ptolemais who came from Antioch. Vespasian brought Legio XV Apollinaris which was guarding the Border at the Euphrates and also a large number of Auxiliary Forces gathered through out Syria and neighboring Regions.Since a Legio had about 6,000 Soldiers, the three Legions at Ptolemais had a total of 18,000 Soldiers. As reported by the Historian Josephus, the Army of Vespasian and Titus at Ptolemais had 60,000 Soldiers, as you can see there were 42,000 additional soldiers that were not part of of these three legions.Legio Xll Fulminata previously came to the Holy land in October 66 AD after the Rebellion broke out, they were originally defeated by the Jewish Rebels. It is only in 70 AD that Legio Xll joined the three other Legions to besiege Jerusalem. All these four Legions at different points in time were guarding the Euphrates, legions X and V were sent to Egypt and Legion Xll to Israel, prior to the arrival of Vespasian in Syria (winter 66/67 AD). Vespasian and Titus gathered these legions together with other forces to quell the Rebellion.Preterism focuses mostly on these four Legions to demonstrate that they were the Four Angels of the Sixth Trumpets, even though as you know, there were much more than just the 24,000 Soldiers of these four Legions engaged in the War. My Studies of the Bible have allowed me to uncover that the four Angels of the Sixth Trumpet are directly linked to the Angels and Archangel that were seen by the Prophet Daniel by "the Great River":Loose the four Angels which are bound on the Euphrates (Revelation 9:14)Revelation 6:12 Euphrates' Water was dried up, that the way of the Kings of the East might be preparedYou do not like to click on links: search the Titles of these Studies on Brighteon to read them you will not be disappointed by the wisdom and knowledge that are inscribed in the Scriptures.