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300 CHEMICALS ADDED TO CITY TAP WATER UNDER THE NAME FLUORIDE
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52 views • January 22, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
January 22 2020
Alex Jones breaks down the authoritarian agenda behind the people calling for enforcement on the public in the name of the environment, and their backers who are causing the very contamination they are fighting.
See also: Infowars Hidden Camera: Fluoride Poisonning In Austin Water Supply
https://www.brighteon.com/68892263-8347-43ef-b0a3-ebc4e9487433
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
January 22 2020
Alex Jones breaks down the authoritarian agenda behind the people calling for enforcement on the public in the name of the environment, and their backers who are causing the very contamination they are fighting.
See also: Infowars Hidden Camera: Fluoride Poisonning In Austin Water Supply
https://www.brighteon.com/68892263-8347-43ef-b0a3-ebc4e9487433
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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