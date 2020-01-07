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Infowars Hidden Camera: Fluoride Poisonning In Austin Water Supply
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1009 views • January 07, 2020
Uploaded on January 6 2020 - InfoWars archive material from November 9 2011
A special report filed by Alex Jones shows never-before-seen undercover footage shot at the Austin Water Treatment Facility showing the process of adding the corrosive and highly toxic chemical to the city's water supply.
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A special report filed by Alex Jones shows never-before-seen undercover footage shot at the Austin Water Treatment Facility showing the process of adding the corrosive and highly toxic chemical to the city's water supply.
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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