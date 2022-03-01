Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - CDC Report-HEART FAILURE Mortality On the Rise! BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.22.16)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Surprise here. Dr Daniels reveals how modern therapy for heart failure actually worsens the condition and contributes to mortality. Tune in Think Happens.
REFERENCED PODCASTS:
The Modern Greek Tragedy Starring YOU - https://www.brighteon.com/adef79b0-2fb7-4789-bc22-e942375e435f
The Heart Disease Hoax - https://www.brighteon.com/ad83cc99-5647-4525-8e92-c4d3b9cf4ba1
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578