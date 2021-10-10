PROOF: Jab Is Killing MILLIONS! - INDISPUTABLE EVIDENCE Worldwide!Josh Sigurdson reports on the indisputable evidence worldwide of the jab killing millions by looking at definitively correlated charts from countries throughout the world, chart by chart.As the vaccine campaigns begin in each country, the deaths skyrocket. There are few to no countries where this isn't the case.We go through dozens of charts proving this fact without a doubt. We will still be called "anti-science" despite bringing the science and the studies. The people who call us anti-science will not give us a single scientific document proving their claim. They will simply block us.We have won the argument, but they're winning the tyranny. The basis of the lockdowns were the tests which were false positives. The basis of covid was the isolate which doesn't exist. The basis of the jab mandates is that the unjabbed hurt the jabbed which has never been proven anywhere, ever. Despite this, the tyranny continues and so will the deaths going into the winter.source: