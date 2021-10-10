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PROOF: Jab Is Killing MILLIONS! - INDISPUTABLE EVIDENCE Worldwide!
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2137 views • October 10, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the indisputable evidence worldwide of the jab killing millions by looking at definitively correlated charts from countries throughout the world, chart by chart.
As the vaccine campaigns begin in each country, the deaths skyrocket. There are few to no countries where this isn't the case.
We go through dozens of charts proving this fact without a doubt. We will still be called "anti-science" despite bringing the science and the studies. The people who call us anti-science will not give us a single scientific document proving their claim. They will simply block us.
We have won the argument, but they're winning the tyranny. The basis of the lockdowns were the tests which were false positives. The basis of covid was the isolate which doesn't exist. The basis of the jab mandates is that the unjabbed hurt the jabbed which has never been proven anywhere, ever. Despite this, the tyranny continues and so will the deaths going into the winter.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the indisputable evidence worldwide of the jab killing millions by looking at definitively correlated charts from countries throughout the world, chart by chart.
As the vaccine campaigns begin in each country, the deaths skyrocket. There are few to no countries where this isn't the case.
We go through dozens of charts proving this fact without a doubt. We will still be called "anti-science" despite bringing the science and the studies. The people who call us anti-science will not give us a single scientific document proving their claim. They will simply block us.
We have won the argument, but they're winning the tyranny. The basis of the lockdowns were the tests which were false positives. The basis of covid was the isolate which doesn't exist. The basis of the jab mandates is that the unjabbed hurt the jabbed which has never been proven anywhere, ever. Despite this, the tyranny continues and so will the deaths going into the winter.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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