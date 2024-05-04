TRUTH BE TOLD - HOPE & TIVON

TRUTH BE TOLD

HOST

Todd Callender, Esq.





GUESTS

Hope & Tivon





Todds Monologue Assets:

Skynet Article/Video- https://truthcomestolight.com/with-a-range-that-affects-the-entire-world-skynet-infrastructure-is-now-fully-in-place/

Failed Clearing House - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/regulators-told-to-prepare-to-handle-failed-clearing-houses

Rob Braxman Tech Video alone - https://rumble.com/v4pvjqw-skynet-2024-the-infrastructure-is-complete.html





SHOW LINKS

