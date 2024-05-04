TRUTH BE TOLD - HOPE & TIVON

TRUTH BE TOLD
JOIN CLOUTHUB MEETS! FREE SPEECH IN THE MARKETPLACE OF IDEAS
https://meetings.clouthub.com/partner/VAXXCHOICE/
Concerned about EMF? Find the fix here! https://ftwproject.com/ref/493/
HOST
Todd Callender, Esq.
GUESTS
Hope & Tivon
Todds Monologue Assets:
Skynet Article/Video- https://truthcomestolight.com/with-a-range-that-affects-the-entire-world-skynet-infrastructure-is-now-fully-in-place/
Failed Clearing House - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/regulators-told-to-prepare-to-handle-failed-clearing-houses
Rob Braxman Tech Video alone - https://rumble.com/v4pvjqw-skynet-2024-the-infrastructure-is-complete.html
Helpful Videos for Fix the World Products
ALL VIDEOS: https://www.ftwproject.com/fix-the-world-videos/
Is Orgone an Occult Practice?: https://www.brighteon.com/e4def927-4d78-4b33-98e0-f44d662844ed
What Is 5G?- What Does 5G Do To Your Body?- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqaO00OAu5Q&t=1s
How to protect yourself from 5G with Orgone - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8lyOinIZH8&t=4s
What Is Orgone?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkUqXo3Zoyc
FAQ about Orgone- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0kzF3E_Hbp8
Wilhelm Reich (discoverer of orgone) - https://www.simplypsychology.org/wilhelm-reich.html
What Does 5G Do To Your Body?- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqaO00OAu5Q&t=1s
How To Grid Your Home With EMF Protection- https://www.brighteon.com/00000000-0000-0000-0006-057473281001
WHOLE HOUSE EMF PROTECTION WITH SHUNGITE ORGONE TILES - https://www.ftwproject.com/fix-the-world-videos/
SHOW LINKS
Interested in FTW’s Products? Use our link! - https://ftwproject.com/ref/493/
DONATE TO TX BORDER CRISIS RESPONSE: https://www.givesendgo.com/GAHGF
Get Your Secure Mobile Cell Phone Here: https://phone123.com/vaxxchoice
Grow a Garden in the City or apartment! Payment plans available- https://vl67199.towergarden.com/us/en
Concerned about EMF? Find the fix here! https://ftwproject.com/ref/493/
CONNECT WITH US
Website: https://vaxxchoice.com/
CloutHub: https://clouthub.com/c/vaxxchoice
X: https://twitter.com/VaxxCHOICE
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vaxxchoice
Telegram: https://t.me/+jnAs9x5yolUwYWMx
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qtfmzk82KQOb/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Vaxxchoice
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@VAXXCHOICE
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vaxxchoicemedia/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.