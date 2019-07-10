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How to Grid Your Home for EMF Protection
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3519 views • July 10, 2019
Learn how to grid your home inside and out for EMF 5G protection! Tivon and Naima take you on site in our new video to show you how its done.
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Links to our special offers on all our handmade orgonite products. They make great holiday gifts!
EMF Protection Orgonite Bracelets http://bit.ly/2N56fQv
All Shungite Products special offer http://bit.ly/2KEOJ3o
Pyramids Special Offer http://bit.ly/2M4ppc0
Orgonite Charge Plates Special Offer http://bit.ly/2Oiu9YZ
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