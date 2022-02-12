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Vatican_video_NWO_enslaving_the_baby_into_serfdom
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291 views • February 12, 2022
Vatican_video_NWO_enslaving_the_baby_into_serfdom
See also: Meet Your Strawman: https://www.brighteon.com/e529311c-c5ec-45e7-add9-33c94f9fe32f
See also Edward Mandel House Quote on the slavery system: https://www.brighteon.com/1a329ff0-692a-4068-a16f-1822d7ba6a03
See also: Meet Your Strawman: https://www.brighteon.com/e529311c-c5ec-45e7-add9-33c94f9fe32f
See also Edward Mandel House Quote on the slavery system: https://www.brighteon.com/1a329ff0-692a-4068-a16f-1822d7ba6a03
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