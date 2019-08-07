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Meet your Strawman - the linchpin to your slavery
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1382 views • August 07, 2019
infomaticfilms
Published on Jun 14, 2010
Dissent This
The story of how everyone has a strawman created for them at birth and how it is used to collect revenue for your government. A fun and informative animation made in the spirit of freedom. Please spread and upload with credits intact also link back to our channel if you do. Hi-res and mobile versions are avilable for download from our website.
www.infomaticfilms.com
Honours for this video (9) (Thanks to you guys!)
#12 - Top Favourited (This Week)) - Film & Animation
#14 - Top Rated (This Week)) - Film & Animation
#21 - Most Discussed (This Week)) - Film & Animation
#44 - Most Subscribed (This Month) - Directors
#55 - Top Favourited (This Month)) - Film & Animation
#57 - Top Rated (This Month)) - Film & Animation
#71 - Most Viewed (This Week)) - Film & Animation
#86 - Most Discussed (This Month)) - Film & Animation
#95 - Top Favourited (This Week)) - Film & Animation - Global
Published on Jun 14, 2010
Dissent This
The story of how everyone has a strawman created for them at birth and how it is used to collect revenue for your government. A fun and informative animation made in the spirit of freedom. Please spread and upload with credits intact also link back to our channel if you do. Hi-res and mobile versions are avilable for download from our website.
www.infomaticfilms.com
Honours for this video (9) (Thanks to you guys!)
#12 - Top Favourited (This Week)) - Film & Animation
#14 - Top Rated (This Week)) - Film & Animation
#21 - Most Discussed (This Week)) - Film & Animation
#44 - Most Subscribed (This Month) - Directors
#55 - Top Favourited (This Month)) - Film & Animation
#57 - Top Rated (This Month)) - Film & Animation
#71 - Most Viewed (This Week)) - Film & Animation
#86 - Most Discussed (This Month)) - Film & Animation
#95 - Top Favourited (This Week)) - Film & Animation - Global
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