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Urgent information on COVID vaccine
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589 views • July 17, 2020
Carrie Madej, June 25, 2020
Vaccine Information on Covid19, nanotechnology, smart phone health apps, rDNA, rRNA, patenting GMO
https://www.theverge.com/2019/7/16/20697123/elon-musk-neuralink-brain-reading-thread-robot
https://vaccine.guide
https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf
https://www.ageofautism.com/2016/06/wheres-the-outrage-vaccines-and-aborted-fetal-tissue.html
https://images.app.goo.gl/vupvXgtfp8aFsUg28
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/bill-gates-outspends-u-s-government-and-provides-18-billion-to-who-for-covid-vaccines/
Recombinant DNA (rDNA) molecules are DNA molecules formed by laboratory methods of genetic recombination (such as molecular cloning) to bring together genetic material from multiple sources, creating sequences that would not otherwise be found in the genome.
Immortalized cells (also called continuous cells or cell lines) are primary cells whose telomeres and/or tumour suppressor genes have been altered. Tumour suppressor genes (e.g. p53 and Rb) are important for signalling the cell to stop dividing when the likelihood of DNA damage is higher (i.e. after multiple cell cycles, read more about the cell cycle on our knowledge base). In the case of immortalized cells, these genes have been knocked down or their function inhibited so that the cell is able to keep dividing indefinitely.
NVIC.org information on vaccines
https://www.corvelva.it/en/component/tags/tag/rapporto-vaccini.html
Site for Italian report on vaccines
https://youtu.be/hTTlT7CWRLQ
hydrogel nanobots
https://youtu.be/jzOeY2DVHyE
DARPA video on hydrogel biosensors
https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/primer/testing/genepatents
Discusses law of naturally occurring genes cannot be patented; however, synthetic/Modified genes can be patented
*
Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw
https://www.facebook.com/carrie.madej
---------
Dr. Carrie Madej speaks out about CV-19, the vaccine, Gates and other dangers we need to awaken to
https://www.brighteon.com/5f9e74f9-c81f-4aca-90b0-c928973894af
Vaccine Information on Covid19, nanotechnology, smart phone health apps, rDNA, rRNA, patenting GMO
https://www.theverge.com/2019/7/16/20697123/elon-musk-neuralink-brain-reading-thread-robot
https://vaccine.guide
https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf
https://www.ageofautism.com/2016/06/wheres-the-outrage-vaccines-and-aborted-fetal-tissue.html
https://images.app.goo.gl/vupvXgtfp8aFsUg28
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/bill-gates-outspends-u-s-government-and-provides-18-billion-to-who-for-covid-vaccines/
Recombinant DNA (rDNA) molecules are DNA molecules formed by laboratory methods of genetic recombination (such as molecular cloning) to bring together genetic material from multiple sources, creating sequences that would not otherwise be found in the genome.
Immortalized cells (also called continuous cells or cell lines) are primary cells whose telomeres and/or tumour suppressor genes have been altered. Tumour suppressor genes (e.g. p53 and Rb) are important for signalling the cell to stop dividing when the likelihood of DNA damage is higher (i.e. after multiple cell cycles, read more about the cell cycle on our knowledge base). In the case of immortalized cells, these genes have been knocked down or their function inhibited so that the cell is able to keep dividing indefinitely.
NVIC.org information on vaccines
https://www.corvelva.it/en/component/tags/tag/rapporto-vaccini.html
Site for Italian report on vaccines
https://youtu.be/hTTlT7CWRLQ
hydrogel nanobots
https://youtu.be/jzOeY2DVHyE
DARPA video on hydrogel biosensors
https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/primer/testing/genepatents
Discusses law of naturally occurring genes cannot be patented; however, synthetic/Modified genes can be patented
*
Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw
https://www.facebook.com/carrie.madej
---------
Dr. Carrie Madej speaks out about CV-19, the vaccine, Gates and other dangers we need to awaken to
https://www.brighteon.com/5f9e74f9-c81f-4aca-90b0-c928973894af
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