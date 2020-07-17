Urgent information on COVID vaccine

Carrie Madej, June 25, 2020Vaccine Information on Covid19, nanotechnology, smart phone health apps, rDNA, rRNA, patenting GMORecombinant DNA (rDNA) molecules are DNA molecules formed by laboratory methods of genetic recombination (such as molecular cloning) to bring together genetic material from multiple sources, creating sequences that would not otherwise be found in the genome.Immortalized cells (also called continuous cells or cell lines) are primary cells whose telomeres and/or tumour suppressor genes have been altered. Tumour suppressor genes (e.g. p53 and Rb) are important for signalling the cell to stop dividing when the likelihood of DNA damage is higher (i.e. after multiple cell cycles, read more about the cell cycle on our knowledge base). In the case of immortalized cells, these genes have been knocked down or their function inhibited so that the cell is able to keep dividing indefinitely.NVIC.org information on vaccinesSite for Italian report on vaccineshydrogel nanobotsDARPA video on hydrogel biosensorsDiscusses law of naturally occurring genes cannot be patented; however, synthetic/Modified genes can be patentedDr. Carrie Madej---------Dr. Carrie Madej speaks out about CV-19, the vaccine, Gates and other dangers we need to awaken to