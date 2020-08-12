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Dr. Carrie Madej speaks out about CV-19, the vaccine, Gates and other dangers we need to awaken to
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43 views • August 12, 2020
Victurus Libertas VLTV, August 11, 2020
Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.facebook.com/carrie.madej
https://serendipitygroup.org/
https://twitter.com/DrMadej
______________________________________________________
Our Story – At the end of Feb/ beginning of March 2018, YouTube Terminated our main channel without cause giving us 3 strikes within 24 hours.
We had no recourse to dispute the violations which were based on 3 videos from 2016. They stated we violated Community Guidelines by bullying and harassing. You can watch those 3 videos here on BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fgz3i06e3g4U/
The Outcome - We lost 70,000 Subscribers, 1,100 videos and approximately $2000 per month in ad revenue that day.
After months of appeals, while other channels were being reinstated, ours never was and is still terminated till this day. So, we started rebuilding from scratch and worked our back up channel VLTV.
We were growing very quickly however, when we were just shy of 30,000 subscribers, they started unsubbing folks and shadow-banning the entire channel (not just specific videos).
Coincidently, holding us under 30,000 subscribers disqualifies us from YouTube’s Paid Subscriber Program which allows subscribers to support our work directly through YouTube… Seems a bit suspicious, doesn’t it?
Angie and I work very hard across several platforms, conducting interviews and providing daily reports. Our compensation for our effort is quite negligible. We would love to serve people full time but we are not independently wealthy so we do need to generate an income.
We are not looking to get rich --- We just want to continue doing what we love and position ourselves to be able to pay our bills and prepare for retirement.
Additionally, we have started supporting our subscribers and guests through tithing on what little income we are currently generating.
Bottom line is – We love what we do. Our desire is to continue searching for truth and serving our brothers and sisters in whatever capacity we are able. God Willing.
If you would like to support the work that Angie & I do, please consider the following ways
Monthly Support through Patreon - www.Patreon.Com/victuruslibertas
One Time PayPal Donation - email [email protected]
Bottom line folks is that we are struggling through this horrible censorship. It is impacting our ability to make a living doing what we love.
BUT WE will NOT give up. We know that ultimately, GOD our Father is in control. So, we remain patient, humble and obedient to our Creator and to His will as we press on.
Thank you all for your continued prayers and support.
With Love to all of you, our Brothers and Sisters in Christ,
Jim & Angie
Our Facebook Links
https://www.facebook.com/VicturusLibertas/
https://www.facebook.com/RealRidRad/
Bitchute - VLTV Mirror Non YouTube Platform
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/victuruslibertas/
https://www.youtube.com/c/VicturusLibertasVLTV/
Twitter - @TheFreedom2Live
---------
Urgent information on COVID vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/fb0386a2-1435-474f-98fc-cb01a581e78c
Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.facebook.com/carrie.madej
https://serendipitygroup.org/
https://twitter.com/DrMadej
______________________________________________________
Our Story – At the end of Feb/ beginning of March 2018, YouTube Terminated our main channel without cause giving us 3 strikes within 24 hours.
We had no recourse to dispute the violations which were based on 3 videos from 2016. They stated we violated Community Guidelines by bullying and harassing. You can watch those 3 videos here on BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fgz3i06e3g4U/
The Outcome - We lost 70,000 Subscribers, 1,100 videos and approximately $2000 per month in ad revenue that day.
After months of appeals, while other channels were being reinstated, ours never was and is still terminated till this day. So, we started rebuilding from scratch and worked our back up channel VLTV.
We were growing very quickly however, when we were just shy of 30,000 subscribers, they started unsubbing folks and shadow-banning the entire channel (not just specific videos).
Coincidently, holding us under 30,000 subscribers disqualifies us from YouTube’s Paid Subscriber Program which allows subscribers to support our work directly through YouTube… Seems a bit suspicious, doesn’t it?
Angie and I work very hard across several platforms, conducting interviews and providing daily reports. Our compensation for our effort is quite negligible. We would love to serve people full time but we are not independently wealthy so we do need to generate an income.
We are not looking to get rich --- We just want to continue doing what we love and position ourselves to be able to pay our bills and prepare for retirement.
Additionally, we have started supporting our subscribers and guests through tithing on what little income we are currently generating.
Bottom line is – We love what we do. Our desire is to continue searching for truth and serving our brothers and sisters in whatever capacity we are able. God Willing.
If you would like to support the work that Angie & I do, please consider the following ways
Monthly Support through Patreon - www.Patreon.Com/victuruslibertas
One Time PayPal Donation - email [email protected]
Bottom line folks is that we are struggling through this horrible censorship. It is impacting our ability to make a living doing what we love.
BUT WE will NOT give up. We know that ultimately, GOD our Father is in control. So, we remain patient, humble and obedient to our Creator and to His will as we press on.
Thank you all for your continued prayers and support.
With Love to all of you, our Brothers and Sisters in Christ,
Jim & Angie
Our Facebook Links
https://www.facebook.com/VicturusLibertas/
https://www.facebook.com/RealRidRad/
Bitchute - VLTV Mirror Non YouTube Platform
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/victuruslibertas/
https://www.youtube.com/c/VicturusLibertasVLTV/
Twitter - @TheFreedom2Live
---------
Urgent information on COVID vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/fb0386a2-1435-474f-98fc-cb01a581e78c
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