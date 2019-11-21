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Secret Laptop 'INSURANCE' File EXPOSES THEM ALL (Original Title)
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55 views • November 21, 2019
I have captured this Video and reposted it to point out the following Point!
Hardcore researchers already know the truth about America. Most Alternative News pundits do not seem to understand the truth about America and we have long been wanting to make sure that Trump understands what really happened to this nation over the last 156+ years!
There appears to me to be a new step in Trumps dialog in this video that may suggest he is beginning to get what I am imagining his advisers forget to tell him and simply do not know... how they could not know escapes me!
Our Original Founding Fathers Organic Governance was couped in the 1860's by the Crown / Vatican (156+ years ago) and we have been OCCUPIED by foreign agents every since! The foreign agents are the International Bankers and the CROWN attorneys illegally operating in American and illegally in our Governance! I say illegally since ALL foreign agents have been banned from America since 1819 under TONA!
The current DC US is a counterfeit of the Orginal / Oganic! It IS NOT the founding fathers TUSA / US (Public Trust - its a dummy a Counterfeit) established to rule over a fictionalTerritory that is operating as if it has rule over all Americans out on the state! IT DOES NOT. Americans were InternallyDisplacedPeople to make them citizens of the unholy Roman cult which was done to try and justify the US Human Traficking and slavery system as justifiable and legit which it can never be for the entire US Construct is based on fraud and human trafficking!
To understand how it operates and what it is - watch this short Video! - https://www.brighteon.com/1dfc156d-9eaf-45c2-97a3-53296ab5be8d
The DC US ONLY has jurisdiction over DC 68.34 Sq Miles - it takes jurisdiction on the states and of the people on the states through monumental acts of sedition, treason and fraud all of which is classed as Human Trafficking!
We have all been lied to all of our lives including Trump.... but he might be awakening ... I know that many have been trying to help him get up to speed!
The people thought that they were electing a Pres of the Organic created The United States of America ... instead he walked in to a RICO called the United States of America masquerading as the lawful Governance of America when its a not much more than Crispy Cream pretending to be our founding father created Nation!
More on InternallyDisplacedPeople.org and 1776Reloaded.org and AnnaVonReitz.com!
.... unlearn - De facto v De Jure - http://usavsus.info/
https://www.brighteon.com/72fad383-7808-4b53-86c1-559b98e8ca5f
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/temp-unlearn/definitions/134-definitions-in-this-state-in-the-state
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/us-inc-achilles-heel
Trump is perhaps beginning to see the fraud masqueraded over America these last 156 + years by the BARstards that enslaved us all! The fraud is no longer unsustainable! The people need to be informed about what happened to our nation.
When he states Kangaroo Court, Lawyers he is getting closer to the truth!
BAR Attorneys are not practicing our Organic law systems on this nation. They forced us under CROWN Corporation private rules and codes that have been applied on us all by monumenatal acts of Sedition, Treason and fraud and maintained by the BAR Conspiracy inside of a BAR ran Nation agreement reality which in its entirety is a fraud!
Fraud Government, Fraud law, Fraud news, Fraud Science, fraud politics, fraud history, fraud education, fraudulent law, fraudulent money! FRAUD...
If the people get what I am explaining here its all over - we will be able to bush the enemies within and behind our gates out of our nation forever...
Pay attention to internallyDisplacedPeople.org for more on this .... Look at the Top Menu: under the words: For the President
In the meantime go here and unlearn about the Titles of Nobility Act that banned all foreign agents including BAR attorneys (those impeaching Trump), Duel US / Israeli running the FED (banned from American Governance), all those in the UN, IMF, CFR, TLC, Bilderberger .... all banned from America since 1819. This is the smoking gun that exposes we are under CROWN / VATICAN Corporate rule and not under We the People founding father The United States of America / The United States Public Trust! Go read up at AnnaVonReitz.com to unlearn!
I will post some vids on this topic!
Original vid here https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=63&v=G6rtL2LbzqA
Hardcore researchers already know the truth about America. Most Alternative News pundits do not seem to understand the truth about America and we have long been wanting to make sure that Trump understands what really happened to this nation over the last 156+ years!
There appears to me to be a new step in Trumps dialog in this video that may suggest he is beginning to get what I am imagining his advisers forget to tell him and simply do not know... how they could not know escapes me!
Our Original Founding Fathers Organic Governance was couped in the 1860's by the Crown / Vatican (156+ years ago) and we have been OCCUPIED by foreign agents every since! The foreign agents are the International Bankers and the CROWN attorneys illegally operating in American and illegally in our Governance! I say illegally since ALL foreign agents have been banned from America since 1819 under TONA!
The current DC US is a counterfeit of the Orginal / Oganic! It IS NOT the founding fathers TUSA / US (Public Trust - its a dummy a Counterfeit) established to rule over a fictionalTerritory that is operating as if it has rule over all Americans out on the state! IT DOES NOT. Americans were InternallyDisplacedPeople to make them citizens of the unholy Roman cult which was done to try and justify the US Human Traficking and slavery system as justifiable and legit which it can never be for the entire US Construct is based on fraud and human trafficking!
To understand how it operates and what it is - watch this short Video! - https://www.brighteon.com/1dfc156d-9eaf-45c2-97a3-53296ab5be8d
The DC US ONLY has jurisdiction over DC 68.34 Sq Miles - it takes jurisdiction on the states and of the people on the states through monumental acts of sedition, treason and fraud all of which is classed as Human Trafficking!
We have all been lied to all of our lives including Trump.... but he might be awakening ... I know that many have been trying to help him get up to speed!
The people thought that they were electing a Pres of the Organic created The United States of America ... instead he walked in to a RICO called the United States of America masquerading as the lawful Governance of America when its a not much more than Crispy Cream pretending to be our founding father created Nation!
More on InternallyDisplacedPeople.org and 1776Reloaded.org and AnnaVonReitz.com!
.... unlearn - De facto v De Jure - http://usavsus.info/
https://www.brighteon.com/72fad383-7808-4b53-86c1-559b98e8ca5f
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/temp-unlearn/definitions/134-definitions-in-this-state-in-the-state
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/us-inc-achilles-heel
Trump is perhaps beginning to see the fraud masqueraded over America these last 156 + years by the BARstards that enslaved us all! The fraud is no longer unsustainable! The people need to be informed about what happened to our nation.
When he states Kangaroo Court, Lawyers he is getting closer to the truth!
BAR Attorneys are not practicing our Organic law systems on this nation. They forced us under CROWN Corporation private rules and codes that have been applied on us all by monumenatal acts of Sedition, Treason and fraud and maintained by the BAR Conspiracy inside of a BAR ran Nation agreement reality which in its entirety is a fraud!
Fraud Government, Fraud law, Fraud news, Fraud Science, fraud politics, fraud history, fraud education, fraudulent law, fraudulent money! FRAUD...
If the people get what I am explaining here its all over - we will be able to bush the enemies within and behind our gates out of our nation forever...
Pay attention to internallyDisplacedPeople.org for more on this .... Look at the Top Menu: under the words: For the President
In the meantime go here and unlearn about the Titles of Nobility Act that banned all foreign agents including BAR attorneys (those impeaching Trump), Duel US / Israeli running the FED (banned from American Governance), all those in the UN, IMF, CFR, TLC, Bilderberger .... all banned from America since 1819. This is the smoking gun that exposes we are under CROWN / VATICAN Corporate rule and not under We the People founding father The United States of America / The United States Public Trust! Go read up at AnnaVonReitz.com to unlearn!
I will post some vids on this topic!
Original vid here https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=63&v=G6rtL2LbzqA
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