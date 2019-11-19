© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE-REMEDY-WITHIN - if you do not know you were enslaved via the Vatican System (The Shadow Government) please listen and share...
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • November 19, 2019
Before you watch this also watch this 3 minute short video which is a good preamble in to the following subject: https://www.brighteon.com/e529311c-c5ec-45e7-add9-33c94f9fe32f
The act of "incorporation" is the system copyrighted to the terms and conditions of the Vatican. You may own your Christian name and your heritage name but the incorporation of any two things is governed by the copyright owner of such an incorporating system... Incorporating things as one is the corruption of the original thing or name. It has nothing to do with the names, its when they are attached to each other in order to create another "new" name altogether that causes the deception of ownership where you assumed the incorporated name was your name, as you are doing right now and that is what they want!!!! ... that is the deception working as how it should, perfectly!. The incorporated name made from your two names is their property that they want you to assume is your property and than you will never understand how they have so much control over you, and they hope you never work it out... You claimed their copyrighted name, you became the "Holder", trustee of their copyrighted property... When you say fees apply to use your name, that is what is happening to you because the incorporated name: "John Henry Doe" is their name and you have no proof that it is your name, its not on the birth certificate as your name! and you will pay the fees to use it... Welcome to the deception... Make sure you pay all the license fees attached to "your" name: "John Henry Doe" because its really "their" name, if you read the fine print...
Show less
The act of "incorporation" is the system copyrighted to the terms and conditions of the Vatican. You may own your Christian name and your heritage name but the incorporation of any two things is governed by the copyright owner of such an incorporating system... Incorporating things as one is the corruption of the original thing or name. It has nothing to do with the names, its when they are attached to each other in order to create another "new" name altogether that causes the deception of ownership where you assumed the incorporated name was your name, as you are doing right now and that is what they want!!!! ... that is the deception working as how it should, perfectly!. The incorporated name made from your two names is their property that they want you to assume is your property and than you will never understand how they have so much control over you, and they hope you never work it out... You claimed their copyrighted name, you became the "Holder", trustee of their copyrighted property... When you say fees apply to use your name, that is what is happening to you because the incorporated name: "John Henry Doe" is their name and you have no proof that it is your name, its not on the birth certificate as your name! and you will pay the fees to use it... Welcome to the deception... Make sure you pay all the license fees attached to "your" name: "John Henry Doe" because its really "their" name, if you read the fine print...
Show less
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.