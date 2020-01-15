The True Biblical Timing Of The Rapture

Does the Bible give us any indication of the timing of the Rapture? Actually, yes it does! Not the day or hour; but we can find a very clear indication of when the rapture happens in the sequence of end-time events.*(In the video I promised a link to a explanation of why we must consider 1Thess. 4:13 thru 5:11 as one solid and specific contextual discussion of the Second Coming. And why this means the 'rapture verse' (1Thess 4:17) is actually speaking, not of a pre-trib rapture, but of the catching-away of the Church to meet Jesus at his Second Coming; which makes the usage of that verse to teach pre-trib theory absolutely bogus! Here is that link to the second half of my video on the Stolen Snippets:)