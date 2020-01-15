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The True Biblical Timing Of The Rapture
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31 views • January 15, 2020
Does the Bible give us any indication of the timing of the Rapture? Actually, yes it does! Not the day or hour; but we can find a very clear indication of when the rapture happens in the sequence of end-time events.
*(In the video I promised a link to a explanation of why we must consider 1Thess. 4:13 thru 5:11 as one solid and specific contextual discussion of the Second Coming. And why this means the 'rapture verse' (1Thess 4:17) is actually speaking, not of a pre-trib rapture, but of the catching-away of the Church to meet Jesus at his Second Coming; which makes the usage of that verse to teach pre-trib theory absolutely bogus! Here is that link to the second half of my video on the Stolen Snippets:)
https://www.brighteon.com/9909a999-6de9-422a-a035-2f381f75743d
*(In the video I promised a link to a explanation of why we must consider 1Thess. 4:13 thru 5:11 as one solid and specific contextual discussion of the Second Coming. And why this means the 'rapture verse' (1Thess 4:17) is actually speaking, not of a pre-trib rapture, but of the catching-away of the Church to meet Jesus at his Second Coming; which makes the usage of that verse to teach pre-trib theory absolutely bogus! Here is that link to the second half of my video on the Stolen Snippets:)
https://www.brighteon.com/9909a999-6de9-422a-a035-2f381f75743d
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