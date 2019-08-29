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Stolen Snippets and the Pre-trib Rapture! .....part2
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12 views • August 29, 2019
This is Part 2 of a discussion of all the snippets of verse that are stolen away from their proper context and used as catch-phrases to deceptively promote the doctrine of a pre-tribulation rapture.
Why is what is claimed that these snippets teach so different from what they actually teach in their rightful context? This is merely one aspect (among many) of the pre-trib theory that clearly shows evidence of the false nature of that doctrine! More evidence to come! So stay tuned.
www.pbenson.me
You can find part 1 of this video here:
https://www.brighteon.com/c187f613-7987-4325-b973-1fc8fb852d77
Why is what is claimed that these snippets teach so different from what they actually teach in their rightful context? This is merely one aspect (among many) of the pre-trib theory that clearly shows evidence of the false nature of that doctrine! More evidence to come! So stay tuned.
www.pbenson.me
You can find part 1 of this video here:
https://www.brighteon.com/c187f613-7987-4325-b973-1fc8fb852d77
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