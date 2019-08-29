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Stolen Snippets and the Pre-trib Rapture! ......part1
Let's Get It Right!
Let's Get It Right!
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17 views • August 29, 2019
Why are the many catch-phrases used to preach the Pre-trib Rapture doctrine all snippets of verse pulled out of passages that in no way are a contextual discussion of any 'pre-trib' event? In fact most of them are pulled from passages that are expressly detailing the Second Coming of Christ!

One of the most evident traits of the Pre-trib Rapture teaching that absolutely screams 'FALSEHOOD!" is the way pre-trib preaching is so full of these catch-phrases that are actually snippets of verse pulled out of their context and used to promote concepts they did not speak to in their original context. This wresting of Scripture is a staple in ALL false teaching and the Pre-trib hoax is no exception.

Join me as we examine these stolen snippets in their original context. Let's compare what is truly taught there as opposed to the manner in which they are deceptively utilized to try and convince you of the validity of this 'rapture before the time of tribulation' fable.
www.pbenson.me
You can find part 2 of this video here:
https://www.brighteon.com/9909a999-6de9-422a-a035-2f381f75743d
Keywords
pre-trib rapturerapturelast dayssecond coming of christfalse doctrineeschatologyend-timespost-trib rapturethe resurrectionchrist coming
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