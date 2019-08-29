© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stolen Snippets and the Pre-trib Rapture! ......part1
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • August 29, 2019
Why are the many catch-phrases used to preach the Pre-trib Rapture doctrine all snippets of verse pulled out of passages that in no way are a contextual discussion of any 'pre-trib' event? In fact most of them are pulled from passages that are expressly detailing the Second Coming of Christ!
One of the most evident traits of the Pre-trib Rapture teaching that absolutely screams 'FALSEHOOD!" is the way pre-trib preaching is so full of these catch-phrases that are actually snippets of verse pulled out of their context and used to promote concepts they did not speak to in their original context. This wresting of Scripture is a staple in ALL false teaching and the Pre-trib hoax is no exception.
Join me as we examine these stolen snippets in their original context. Let's compare what is truly taught there as opposed to the manner in which they are deceptively utilized to try and convince you of the validity of this 'rapture before the time of tribulation' fable.
www.pbenson.me
You can find part 2 of this video here:
https://www.brighteon.com/9909a999-6de9-422a-a035-2f381f75743d
One of the most evident traits of the Pre-trib Rapture teaching that absolutely screams 'FALSEHOOD!" is the way pre-trib preaching is so full of these catch-phrases that are actually snippets of verse pulled out of their context and used to promote concepts they did not speak to in their original context. This wresting of Scripture is a staple in ALL false teaching and the Pre-trib hoax is no exception.
Join me as we examine these stolen snippets in their original context. Let's compare what is truly taught there as opposed to the manner in which they are deceptively utilized to try and convince you of the validity of this 'rapture before the time of tribulation' fable.
www.pbenson.me
You can find part 2 of this video here:
https://www.brighteon.com/9909a999-6de9-422a-a035-2f381f75743d
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.