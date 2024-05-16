Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mini PC BATTLE Beelink SER6 Pro vs Minisforum UM773 Ryzen 7 7735HS REVIEW #wisebuyreviews
channel image
WISEBUY REVIEWS
0 Subscribers
2 views
Published 15 hours ago

MINISFORUM Venus Series UM773 Lite Mini PC Windows 11 Pro AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS up to 4.75GHz 32GB DDR5 512GB PCIe4.0 SSD AMD Radeon 680M Mini Computer, 2 x HDMI,1x USB4,5X USB Ports,WiFi 6,BT5. 2

https://amzn.to/41QZRSq


Beelink Mini PC, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS(8C/16T, Up to 4.75GHz), 32GB DDR5 RAM 500GB PCIe4.0 SSD, 680M Graphics, SER6 Pro Win 11 Mini Desktop Computer Support 4K Triple Display/USB4/WiFi 6/BT5.2/2.5Gbps

https://amzn.to/3MhQzJm


https://www.amd.com/en/products/apu/amd-ryzen-7-7735hs

https://www.amd.com/en/product/12941


BRIGHTEON VERSION

https://www.brighteon.com/fac0f410-176a-4fc2-97f9-b2f0519a13fa

YOUTUBE VERSION

https://youtu.be/xls7yY8TLJE

Keywords
computerscomputingsolar powered computers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket