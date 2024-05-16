Mini PC BATTLE Beelink SER6 Pro vs Minisforum UM773 Ryzen 7 7735HS REVIEW #wisebuyreviews

MINISFORUM Venus Series UM773 Lite Mini PC Windows 11 Pro AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS up to 4.75GHz 32GB DDR5 512GB PCIe4.0 SSD AMD Radeon 680M Mini Computer, 2 x HDMI,1x USB4,5X USB Ports,WiFi 6,BT5. 2
Beelink Mini PC, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS(8C/16T, Up to 4.75GHz), 32GB DDR5 RAM 500GB PCIe4.0 SSD, 680M Graphics, SER6 Pro Win 11 Mini Desktop Computer Support 4K Triple Display/USB4/WiFi 6/BT5.2/2.5Gbps
https://www.amd.com/en/products/apu/amd-ryzen-7-7735hs
https://www.amd.com/en/product/12941
BRIGHTEON VERSION
https://www.brighteon.com/fac0f410-176a-4fc2-97f9-b2f0519a13fa
YOUTUBE VERSION
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.