WHY? Messing with Birth Certificates?! EK the Urban Yeti discusses (see his full vid link below) and RDS with the ITNJ

leave comment for interpretation requests.
EK the Urban Yeti on Brighteon.com and Robert David Steele (Peace be upon him) at the ITNJ (International Tribunal of Natural Justice) discuss children's birth certificates. What is the link up if any?
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/[email protected]
thank u for watching and enjoying and donating.
SOURCE:
EK: https://www.brighteon.com/c6ab6f88-1a07-412e-a83c-90c1c48ef01a
AND RDS WITH THE ITNJ:https://www.brighteon.com/bde30a5e-c9e7-4d37-9768-253f5dc1d121
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.