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PSECmedia Edit - ST TNG Data Laughing Uncontrollably [hd 720p]
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1 view • March 20, 2021
We here at PSECmedia like to use funny clips to insert into our videos sometimes where we deem it to be appropriate. This is one of those sorts of clips. The famous Star Trek: The Next Generation scene where Lt. Commander Data is given a special gift from Q.
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vaQYHqA3dz7T/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1219892246441828352?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSECmedia-Edit---ST-TNG-Data-Laughing-Uncontrollably--hd-720p-:e?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/veu251-psecmedia-edit-st-tng-data-laughing-uncontrollably-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/rwmrHVy
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/fa8bc231-e3cc-4a37-bcbf-efc527308f5a
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/Q86cE8TqS7TeGQY
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vaQYHqA3dz7T/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1219892246441828352?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSECmedia-Edit---ST-TNG-Data-Laughing-Uncontrollably--hd-720p-:e?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/veu251-psecmedia-edit-st-tng-data-laughing-uncontrollably-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/rwmrHVy
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/fa8bc231-e3cc-4a37-bcbf-efc527308f5a
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/Q86cE8TqS7TeGQY
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