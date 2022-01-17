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VAXX DAMAGE - MYOCARDITUS - ANOTHER ONE! - TENNIS PLAYER GOES OVER! - HOW MANY HAVE TO DIE WHO CHOSE THE LIE?
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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306 views • January 17, 2022
ANOTHER ONE ! - NOTHING TO SEE HEAR ! DEFENATLY NOT CONNECTED TO THE VACCINE??????????????????????????????????? IS IT!
THE WHOLE WORLD IS AWAKENING TO THE BITTER TRUTH THEY HAVE BEEN POISONED BY POISONERS! WHO SELL POISON! - ITS EASY.
DR YOUNG - THE JABS WILL STERILIZE YOU AND MUCH WORSE - https://www.brighteon.com/4bf30457-a671-4b26-85fe-dad5d1d42bff

2/4/2022 Health Ranger Report with Mike Adams - https://www.brighteon.com/2752ce78-b58f-4c1d-829b-16a4f5a8b7c3

The Police will be arrested as complicit - if they don't Shut down “vaccine centres” - https://www.brighteon.com/a9453f2c-93ac-4c60-994d-559fd25b0257

PIRBRIGHT MASS STERILIZATION "COVID VAXXINE SPIKE PROTEIN" [KHAZAR / ASHKENAZINAZI NOT AFFECTED] ? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/gaXHpXAhsETi/

Pfizer forced governments to accept terrorist clauses - https://www.brighteon.com/0c354f25-7747-40fc-9ffb-35953fd1f6fb

ITS NOT GOING WELL FOR BORIS JOHNSON AND THE COM-SERVERTIVES - https://www.brighteon.com/f3fa6fad-35ca-4a48-8366-4da5a8e37f73

"GUYS" THE POPE PROJECTOR IS PLAYING UP AGAIN! - THE MOVIE SET -https://www.brighteon.com/af02457e-77aa-4e24-bf7d-a94dd29dba9d

5G AND GOF BIO WEAPON MRNA VACCINES = https://www.brighteon.com/37c3ddcd-428d-494a-b17c-5f808f89b779

HOT OFF THE PRESS: The Plan (Plandemic) - https://www.brighteon.com/a28ac4c5-27ce-4aac-86bb-2452e3bd71f5

SOLDIER BLOWS THE WHISTLE - THEY WILL CONTROLL YOU IF YOUR VACCINATED! - BREAKING NEWS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/51ANR0ir1aBJ/

CONSPIRACY THEORY HUH! - https://www.brighteon.com/6c2d61d7-449d-44f2-beef-783c3dc5511a
Keywords
lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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