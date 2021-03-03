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COVID-19 PASSPORTS COMING ~ That No Man Might Buy or Sell ~ [Revelation 13:16-18].
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143 views • March 03, 2021
# https://silview.media/2021/06/26/expert-journal-manipulative-magnetic-nanomedicine-is-the-future-of-covid-19-pandemic-endemic-therapy/
# Mandatory CV-19 Vax + Passports https://odysee.com/@JusticeCentre:3/mandatory-vaccinations-and-vaccine:0
# Virginia ahead of the 666 MOTB https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/3772496563/Virginia-666-MARKOFTHEBEAST-ATM-S
# CV-19 Vaxx Cert. signed in Finland (Implemented JUNE 22, 2021) https://www.bitchute.com/video/NGmAem7exX8j/
# http://experimentalvaccines.org/2015/07/19/mandatory-adult-vaccines-coming-to-california-or-go-to-jail-sb792/
# Mike 444 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mike444
# Oregonians prepare for permanent enslavement and forced vaccinations https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kx1aCVszLlUY/
# UK Care Home Workers COMPULSORY JABS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uopifQ7mMxA
# No one can buy or sell without the mark https://www.brighteon.com/ba659d35-b9ca-4c19-bb13-a1abdce59a97
# UKC https://www.bitchute.com/video/P1IMWrYZRYDU/ [very good links attached].
# UK Roll out Mandatory Vaccine Passports https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-28th-april-2021
# CV-19 Vax+Pass will be mandatory on a global scale https://stateofthenation.co/?p=54567
# Vaccine Passports https://humansarefree.com/?s=vaccine+passports
# Vaccine Passports and Global Deal https://www.brighteon.com/7ac8513f-9247-42fc-b1c5-e8b1d7fb7e68
# Immunity Passports https://healthcare-in-europe.com/en/news/12-things-to-consider-before-introducing-covid-19-vaccine-passports.html
# AUSTRALIA forced vaxx program. Troops deployed to give them the lethal shot https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaC0SMRE4lQ and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQ9AfVwjQ1k
===
# Medical tyranny and martial law are coming starting Fall 2021 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E7cEgnBnsQN9/
===
# LewRockwell https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/
# Mandatory CV-19 Vax + Passports https://odysee.com/@JusticeCentre:3/mandatory-vaccinations-and-vaccine:0
# Virginia ahead of the 666 MOTB https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/3772496563/Virginia-666-MARKOFTHEBEAST-ATM-S
# CV-19 Vaxx Cert. signed in Finland (Implemented JUNE 22, 2021) https://www.bitchute.com/video/NGmAem7exX8j/
# http://experimentalvaccines.org/2015/07/19/mandatory-adult-vaccines-coming-to-california-or-go-to-jail-sb792/
# Mike 444 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mike444
# Oregonians prepare for permanent enslavement and forced vaccinations https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kx1aCVszLlUY/
# UK Care Home Workers COMPULSORY JABS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uopifQ7mMxA
# No one can buy or sell without the mark https://www.brighteon.com/ba659d35-b9ca-4c19-bb13-a1abdce59a97
# UKC https://www.bitchute.com/video/P1IMWrYZRYDU/ [very good links attached].
# UK Roll out Mandatory Vaccine Passports https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-28th-april-2021
# CV-19 Vax+Pass will be mandatory on a global scale https://stateofthenation.co/?p=54567
# Vaccine Passports https://humansarefree.com/?s=vaccine+passports
# Vaccine Passports and Global Deal https://www.brighteon.com/7ac8513f-9247-42fc-b1c5-e8b1d7fb7e68
# Immunity Passports https://healthcare-in-europe.com/en/news/12-things-to-consider-before-introducing-covid-19-vaccine-passports.html
# AUSTRALIA forced vaxx program. Troops deployed to give them the lethal shot https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaC0SMRE4lQ and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQ9AfVwjQ1k
===
# Medical tyranny and martial law are coming starting Fall 2021 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E7cEgnBnsQN9/
===
# LewRockwell https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/
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