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No one can buy or sell without the Mark ( the situation in Israel at the moment will spread worldwide)
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7295 views • March 06, 2021
Hi in today’s video I have one video from a brother in Christ from Israel to share, the mark of the beast has begun and will spread world wide as we are in the last days .God bless and pray for our fellow brothers and sisters in Israel and world wide in Jesus Christ precious name.
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