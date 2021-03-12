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Airline Passengers Leave Plane In Solidarity Over Mask Rules [hd 720p]
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730 views • March 12, 2021
A father with his child were forced off a plane because the child did not have a mask. All passengers in solidarity left the plane.
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eFlRrvwne4hn/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1217254849619034112?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Airline-Passengers-Leave-Plane-In-Solidarity-Over-Mask-Rules--hd-720p-:e?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vel645-airline-passengers-leave-plane-in-solidarity-over-mask-rules-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/gP8gjJo
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/f9f7e764-b401-409d-bc6f-0e3ce31ce6a0
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/qEDhMJoVc3goK75
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eFlRrvwne4hn/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1217254849619034112?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Airline-Passengers-Leave-Plane-In-Solidarity-Over-Mask-Rules--hd-720p-:e?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vel645-airline-passengers-leave-plane-in-solidarity-over-mask-rules-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/gP8gjJo
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/f9f7e764-b401-409d-bc6f-0e3ce31ce6a0
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/qEDhMJoVc3goK75
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