And except that the Lord had shortened those days, no flesh should be saved.

Episode 100 mentioned is here:

https://www.brighteon.com/a1769813-90e4-46dd-87de-2d56094500ce



Today we begin our study of "the days have been shortened". We know one of Daniel's weeks is 7 years. However, all to often the fact that Christ said in Mark 13 And Matt 24 he shortened those days for the sake of the elect is not commonly taught. Most end time preaching say there is a 7 year tribulation. That is not what our LORD said. This will me a multi-part lesson from the Bible, not tradition of men. Episode 101 Student of the last days.

