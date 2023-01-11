Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And except that the Lord had shortened those days, no flesh should be saved.
40 views
channel image
Student of The Last Days
Published 21 hours ago |

Episode 100 mentioned is here:

https://www.brighteon.com/a1769813-90e4-46dd-87de-2d56094500ce

Today we begin our study of "the days have been shortened". We know one of Daniel's weeks is 7 years. However, all to often the fact that Christ said in Mark 13 And Matt 24 he shortened those days for the sake of the elect is not commonly taught. Most end time preaching say there is a 7 year tribulation. That is not what our LORD said. This will me a multi-part lesson from the Bible, not tradition of men. Episode 101 Student of the last days.

Keywords
biblechriststudydaysshortenedeoisode 101

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket