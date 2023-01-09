The Hour Of Temptation Draws Near.

Episode 100 Student of The Last Days
Christ was tempted of Satan and so are his followers. As always, Christ gives us the victory if we believe what he says, not men. We take a close look at "deliver us from evil" today.
Links mentioned:
https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/g4190/kjv/tr/0-1/ https://www.brighteon.com/a1d9a1f4-e169-4d45-b306-18e08807d910
