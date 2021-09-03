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The FLOE SHOW 3 – They want to vax our children with killer parasites and graphene oxide nanoparticles for 5G
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193 views • September 03, 2021
CLAIRE EDWARDS, former UN staffer, campaigner For Life on Earth. My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
RACHAEL L. McINTOSH Author / Artist / politically unaffiliated candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Rhode Island.
Websites
Shadow Citizen: https://www.shadowcitizen.online
Twitter: @ShadowCitizen1
Books: https://rachaellmcintosh.com/books/
Twitter @EntropyPress
The Rhode Island Geoengineering Act: http://webserver.rilin.state.ri.us/BillText/BillText21/SenateText21/S0572.pdf
ANNA HARPLEY, farmer’s daughter and mother, artist & communicator. Anna is driven to help everyone consciously create kind and healthy communities in harmony with nature.
JOLIE DIANE, researcher and advocate for environmental protection and public health and safety
Websites
https://zerogeoengineering.com
https://zero5g.com
CONVERSATION
Informed consent
International law: an overview of the international instruments applicable to encourage readers to invoke those rights: https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/international_law_in_the_context_of__covid__and_5g_.pdf
Dr. Mike Yeadon: ALERT: All Children Ages 12 to 15 to be Injected with COVID-19 Shots in UK Schools With or Without Parental Consent: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/alert-all-children-ages-12-to-15-to-be-injected-with-covid-19-shots-in-uk-schools-with-or-without-parental-consent/
People’s Union of Britain’s Three Notice Process To Stop Schools Vaxxing Children, 27.8.21: https://www.thebernician.net/pubs-three-notice-process-to-stop-schools-vaxxing-children/
(UK) Scientists not backing Covid jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds: https://www.bbc.com/news/health-58438669
COVID Shots Are Killing and Crippling Teens in Record Numbers – Young Children Are Next: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-shots-are-killing-and-crippling-teens-in-record-numbers-young-children-are-next/
Dr. Young reveals graphene, aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaccines: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/
Moderna: https://endpts.com/the-company-behind-moderna-has-a-new-rna-startup-looking-to-disrupt-drugmaking-the-goal-100-products-in-10-years/
Daniel Reid: The Complete Book of Chinese Health and Healing: https://www.amazon.com/Complete-Book-Chinese-Health-Healing-ebook/dp/B00J3A6052
The Tao Of Health, Sex, and Longevity: A Modern Practical Guide to the Ancient Way: https://www.amazon.com/Tao-Health-Sex-Longevity/dp/1471136507/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1630586366&sr=1-2
Vaccine under the microscope: https://www.brighteon.com/50f2ef04-8e1d-49a5-bbca-7ba9600ae182
Crystallography shows us effects of 4G / cell phones on quantum coherence: https://www.brighteon.com/d547b9e4-9857-43ba-85f5-a845a0440d1a
Neuralink Technology (note that the graphene oxide produces the neural lace & no individual surgery is required (see video on vaccine under the microscope below): https://rumble.com/vdbna1-neuralink-technology-great-reset-global-governance-a-scientific-dictatorshi.html
Busted! Elon Musk's neural lace brain interface is the graphene Covid vaccine: https://www.brighteon.com/b1d1ade8-656e-4751-8606-6df5ce95825a
Investigative Report on the Covid-19 Pandemic and its Relationship to Sars-Cov-2 and Other Factors (Association Of French Reserve Army Officers): http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/INVESTIGATIVE-REPORT-ON-THE-COVID-19-PANDEMIC-AND-ITS-RELATIONSHIP-TO-SARS-COV-2-AND-OTHER-FACTORS.pdf Quantum dot, fluorescence, ID2020, crytocurrency, no access to commerce, pages 83-84
Deagel depopulation targets: Most secret intelligence agency Deagel forecasts 70% depopulation of US by 2025 - to 100 mil.: https://rumble.com/vko48k-in-2017-most-secret-intelligence-agency-deagel-forecasted-depopulation-of-u.html
William and Mary Law Review: The Internet of Bodies: https://wmlawreview.org/sites/default/files/Matwyshyn-Internet%20of%20Bodies-Final.pdf
Carnicom Disclosure Project Update 2021: Dr. Madej, Dr. Mikovits, Dr. Young: https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/
Determining the Antioxidant Efficacy of ASEA Redox Supplement: https://aseascience.com/asea-redox-supplement/determining-antioxidant-efficacy-asea-redox-supplement/
5G, Vaccination, Nanoparticles and the Genocide of Humanity: https://radiationdangers.com/2020/10/09/explosive-information-5g-vaccination-nanoparticles-and-the-genocide-of-humanity/
Graphene oxide in all vaccines makes the vaccinated walking time bombs: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/graphene-oxide-in-all-vaccines-makes-the-vaccinated-walking-time-bombs.html
French study: the vaxxed are magnetic!: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/french-study-vaxxed-are-magnetic.html
Anna von Reitz and the American States Assemblies: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/action.html
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
RACHAEL L. McINTOSH Author / Artist / politically unaffiliated candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Rhode Island.
Websites
Shadow Citizen: https://www.shadowcitizen.online
Twitter: @ShadowCitizen1
Books: https://rachaellmcintosh.com/books/
Twitter @EntropyPress
The Rhode Island Geoengineering Act: http://webserver.rilin.state.ri.us/BillText/BillText21/SenateText21/S0572.pdf
ANNA HARPLEY, farmer’s daughter and mother, artist & communicator. Anna is driven to help everyone consciously create kind and healthy communities in harmony with nature.
JOLIE DIANE, researcher and advocate for environmental protection and public health and safety
Websites
https://zerogeoengineering.com
https://zero5g.com
CONVERSATION
Informed consent
International law: an overview of the international instruments applicable to encourage readers to invoke those rights: https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/international_law_in_the_context_of__covid__and_5g_.pdf
Dr. Mike Yeadon: ALERT: All Children Ages 12 to 15 to be Injected with COVID-19 Shots in UK Schools With or Without Parental Consent: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/alert-all-children-ages-12-to-15-to-be-injected-with-covid-19-shots-in-uk-schools-with-or-without-parental-consent/
People’s Union of Britain’s Three Notice Process To Stop Schools Vaxxing Children, 27.8.21: https://www.thebernician.net/pubs-three-notice-process-to-stop-schools-vaxxing-children/
(UK) Scientists not backing Covid jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds: https://www.bbc.com/news/health-58438669
COVID Shots Are Killing and Crippling Teens in Record Numbers – Young Children Are Next: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-shots-are-killing-and-crippling-teens-in-record-numbers-young-children-are-next/
Dr. Young reveals graphene, aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaccines: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/
Moderna: https://endpts.com/the-company-behind-moderna-has-a-new-rna-startup-looking-to-disrupt-drugmaking-the-goal-100-products-in-10-years/
Daniel Reid: The Complete Book of Chinese Health and Healing: https://www.amazon.com/Complete-Book-Chinese-Health-Healing-ebook/dp/B00J3A6052
The Tao Of Health, Sex, and Longevity: A Modern Practical Guide to the Ancient Way: https://www.amazon.com/Tao-Health-Sex-Longevity/dp/1471136507/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1630586366&sr=1-2
Vaccine under the microscope: https://www.brighteon.com/50f2ef04-8e1d-49a5-bbca-7ba9600ae182
Crystallography shows us effects of 4G / cell phones on quantum coherence: https://www.brighteon.com/d547b9e4-9857-43ba-85f5-a845a0440d1a
Neuralink Technology (note that the graphene oxide produces the neural lace & no individual surgery is required (see video on vaccine under the microscope below): https://rumble.com/vdbna1-neuralink-technology-great-reset-global-governance-a-scientific-dictatorshi.html
Busted! Elon Musk's neural lace brain interface is the graphene Covid vaccine: https://www.brighteon.com/b1d1ade8-656e-4751-8606-6df5ce95825a
Investigative Report on the Covid-19 Pandemic and its Relationship to Sars-Cov-2 and Other Factors (Association Of French Reserve Army Officers): http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/INVESTIGATIVE-REPORT-ON-THE-COVID-19-PANDEMIC-AND-ITS-RELATIONSHIP-TO-SARS-COV-2-AND-OTHER-FACTORS.pdf Quantum dot, fluorescence, ID2020, crytocurrency, no access to commerce, pages 83-84
Deagel depopulation targets: Most secret intelligence agency Deagel forecasts 70% depopulation of US by 2025 - to 100 mil.: https://rumble.com/vko48k-in-2017-most-secret-intelligence-agency-deagel-forecasted-depopulation-of-u.html
William and Mary Law Review: The Internet of Bodies: https://wmlawreview.org/sites/default/files/Matwyshyn-Internet%20of%20Bodies-Final.pdf
Carnicom Disclosure Project Update 2021: Dr. Madej, Dr. Mikovits, Dr. Young: https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/
Determining the Antioxidant Efficacy of ASEA Redox Supplement: https://aseascience.com/asea-redox-supplement/determining-antioxidant-efficacy-asea-redox-supplement/
5G, Vaccination, Nanoparticles and the Genocide of Humanity: https://radiationdangers.com/2020/10/09/explosive-information-5g-vaccination-nanoparticles-and-the-genocide-of-humanity/
Graphene oxide in all vaccines makes the vaccinated walking time bombs: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/graphene-oxide-in-all-vaccines-makes-the-vaccinated-walking-time-bombs.html
French study: the vaxxed are magnetic!: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/french-study-vaxxed-are-magnetic.html
Anna von Reitz and the American States Assemblies: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/action.html
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