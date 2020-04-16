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"KILL THE CHINESE SPIES" - The United States Is Now At War With China
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203 views • April 16, 2020
The Alex Jones show
Uploaded on April 13 2020
Infowars' General Alexander E. Jones advises president Trump to:...
..."KILL THE CHINESE SPIES, KILL THEM NOW; I WANT THEM DEAD, NO MORE GAMES. I WANT TRUMP TO ISSUE DEATH WARRANTS NOW AGAINST ALL THESE PEOPLE. I WANT THEM KILLED, I WANT THEM DEAD NOW." --- Alex Jones breaks down how the United States is now at war with China. Also calls for president Trump to start signing death warrants on all chinese spies and all other infiltrators. George Washington, at this point, would have a pile of death warrants at least two feet high. Also 15 000 nazi collaborators were killed inside the United States in 1941 by marines dressed in plain clothes. --- And by the way, they are planning to arrest Alex Jones in a wave of mass arrests just like they had planned right after a Hillary Clinton election as president back in 2016. --- UPDATE: --- APRIL 16 2020 AT 12:58 PM ALEX JONES HAS JUST DECLARED THAT HIT TEAMS ARE NOW READY TO TAKE OUT ALL THE BIGGEST HEADS OF THE PATRIOT MOVEMENT. --- Radio talkshow hosts are now receiving death threats all over the place: https://www.brighteon.com/dde8cd1e-397b-475c-8f3f-c3d19d5e33a9
COVID-19 compared to other pandemics: https://www.brighteon.com/0fab60cc-5a61-4366-baec-a24086181ef3
China's Pandemic & Economic War to Take Out the West Exposed
https://www.brighteon.com/ec8c852c-2bb9-474c-a996-2f76c7e53f61
Pentagon Confirmed: Wuhan Research Facility is Biowarfare Weapon Factory
https://www.brighteon.com/abbdbb94-11cb-4f0b-9cb7-c5a34c2028f4
Uploaded on April 13 2020
Infowars' General Alexander E. Jones advises president Trump to:...
..."KILL THE CHINESE SPIES, KILL THEM NOW; I WANT THEM DEAD, NO MORE GAMES. I WANT TRUMP TO ISSUE DEATH WARRANTS NOW AGAINST ALL THESE PEOPLE. I WANT THEM KILLED, I WANT THEM DEAD NOW." --- Alex Jones breaks down how the United States is now at war with China. Also calls for president Trump to start signing death warrants on all chinese spies and all other infiltrators. George Washington, at this point, would have a pile of death warrants at least two feet high. Also 15 000 nazi collaborators were killed inside the United States in 1941 by marines dressed in plain clothes. --- And by the way, they are planning to arrest Alex Jones in a wave of mass arrests just like they had planned right after a Hillary Clinton election as president back in 2016. --- UPDATE: --- APRIL 16 2020 AT 12:58 PM ALEX JONES HAS JUST DECLARED THAT HIT TEAMS ARE NOW READY TO TAKE OUT ALL THE BIGGEST HEADS OF THE PATRIOT MOVEMENT. --- Radio talkshow hosts are now receiving death threats all over the place: https://www.brighteon.com/dde8cd1e-397b-475c-8f3f-c3d19d5e33a9
COVID-19 compared to other pandemics: https://www.brighteon.com/0fab60cc-5a61-4366-baec-a24086181ef3
China's Pandemic & Economic War to Take Out the West Exposed
https://www.brighteon.com/ec8c852c-2bb9-474c-a996-2f76c7e53f61
Pentagon Confirmed: Wuhan Research Facility is Biowarfare Weapon Factory
https://www.brighteon.com/abbdbb94-11cb-4f0b-9cb7-c5a34c2028f4
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