Radio Talkshow Hosts Are Receiving Death Threats And Leftist Governors Attempt A Mutiny During This Medical Tyranny

The Alex Jones Show

Uploaded on April 14 2020

Alex Jones breaks down the efforts of leftists to oppose Trump at every turn to steer America into the rocks of tyranny. (InfowarsFan): Jones also explains, at large, which groups are involved in this mutiny and how they will benefit from the crisis. Not to mention all the spineless castrated sheep, cowards and yesmen serving them. And by the way, they are planning to arrest Alex Jones in a wave of mass arrests just like they had planned right after a Hillary Clinton election as president back in 2016. --- UPDATE: --- APRIL 16 2020 AT 12:58 PM ALEX JONES HAS JUST DECLARED THAT HIT TEAMS ARE NOW READY TO TAKE OUT ALL THE BIGGEST HEADS OF THE PATRIOT MOVEMENT.



This is a civil war between two factions.

- One wants to destroy the USA so it is out of the way of their hi-tech Neo-Communist planetary government they want to setup regardless of how many millions/billions would starve to death while devolving the planet into a north korean like nightmare... or worse... Like a sick mix between The Matrix and Hunger Games.



- And the other... well... everyone else that's not a sick sadistic hyper authoritarian sociopath and just wants to operate in a stable free and open society.