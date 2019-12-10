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=-📡🄻🄸🅅🄴📡=- 𝙏𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙚 𝙁𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙜𝙪𝙚: 𝙇𝙚𝙛𝙩𝙞𝙨𝙩 𝙅𝙚𝙬𝙨 𝘼𝙘𝙘𝙪𝙨𝙚 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙏𝙧𝙪𝙢𝙥 𝙤𝙛 𝘼𝙣𝙩𝙞-𝙎𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙘 𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙨 (TruNews Streamcast 1080p Feed)
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12 views • December 10, 2019
Watch the latest show daily at: http://trnws.com
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Trope Fatigue: Leftist Jews Accuse President Trump of Anti-Semitic Rants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dt1zAq9S0MQ
https://www.brighteon.com/f8c29194-7b73-401d-9fad-44d2d78bb03c
Today on TruNews we discuss the allegation included in the Justice Department Inspector General’s report detailing that Russiagate’s MI6 Moscow Bureau chief Christopher Steele had a personal and multi-year relationship with Yael “Ivanka” Trump prior to the 2016 election. We also address the hypocritical attacks by the Liberal media against President Trump, calling him antisemitic and a trafficker of tropes for pointing out that there are dual competing factions inside the global community of zionists. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 12/9/19
#RussiaGate #ChristopherSteele #MI6 #IvankaTrump #AntiSemiticTrope
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/jVWpMJNY
http://dir.trune.ws/s/ft0prbo
FTP Archive:
ftp://ftp.trnws.net
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/trope-fatigue-leftist-jews-accuse-president-trump-of-anti-semitic-rants
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-09-trope-fatigue-leftist-jews-accuse-president-trump-of-anti-semitic-rants-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-09-trope-fatigue-leftist-jews-accuse-president-trump-of-anti-semitic-rants-podcast/trunews-2019-12-09-trope-fatigue-leftist-jews-accuse-president-trump-of-anti-semitic-rants-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/trope-fatigue-leftist-jews-accuse-president-trump-of-anti-semitic-rants
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-09-trope-fatigue-leftist-jews-accuse-president-trump-of-anti-semitic-rants
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-09-trope-fatigue-leftist-jews-accuse-president-trump-of-anti-semitic-rants/trunews-2019-12-09-trope-fatigue-leftist-jews-accuse-president-trump-of-anti-semitic-rants_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-09-trope-fatigue-leftist-jews-accuse-president-trump-of-anti-semitic-rants
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
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TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
trunews, true, news, Christian, Jesus, Christ, Salvation, Kingdom, Infowars, Alex, Jones, Owen, Shroyer, Israel, Zionism, President, Trump, Zion, Jared, Kushner, Ivanka, Jael, Israeli, American, Conference, Jerry, Nadler, Talmud, Saudi, Arabia, troop, deployment, world, war, Russia, Syria, S-400, Turkey, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Palestine, Peace, Plan, West, Bank, Annex, Mike, Pompeo, Zionists, 14, 000, anti-semitism, trope, loyalty, Christopher, Steele, MI6, dossier, Fusion, GPS, coup, impeachment, russiagate, MI6, Yael, Ivanka, Ivanka Trump, liberal media, liberal hypocrisy, antisemitic, antisemite, antigentilic, antigentile, antipalestinian, antihuman, anti-Christian
To get to this channel, go to http://trnws.net
Watch the live stream at http://trnws.stream
Trope Fatigue: Leftist Jews Accuse President Trump of Anti-Semitic Rants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dt1zAq9S0MQ
https://www.brighteon.com/f8c29194-7b73-401d-9fad-44d2d78bb03c
Today on TruNews we discuss the allegation included in the Justice Department Inspector General’s report detailing that Russiagate’s MI6 Moscow Bureau chief Christopher Steele had a personal and multi-year relationship with Yael “Ivanka” Trump prior to the 2016 election. We also address the hypocritical attacks by the Liberal media against President Trump, calling him antisemitic and a trafficker of tropes for pointing out that there are dual competing factions inside the global community of zionists. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 12/9/19
#RussiaGate #ChristopherSteele #MI6 #IvankaTrump #AntiSemiticTrope
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/jVWpMJNY
http://dir.trune.ws/s/ft0prbo
FTP Archive:
ftp://ftp.trnws.net
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/trope-fatigue-leftist-jews-accuse-president-trump-of-anti-semitic-rants
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-09-trope-fatigue-leftist-jews-accuse-president-trump-of-anti-semitic-rants-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-09-trope-fatigue-leftist-jews-accuse-president-trump-of-anti-semitic-rants-podcast/trunews-2019-12-09-trope-fatigue-leftist-jews-accuse-president-trump-of-anti-semitic-rants-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/trope-fatigue-leftist-jews-accuse-president-trump-of-anti-semitic-rants
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-09-trope-fatigue-leftist-jews-accuse-president-trump-of-anti-semitic-rants
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-09-trope-fatigue-leftist-jews-accuse-president-trump-of-anti-semitic-rants/trunews-2019-12-09-trope-fatigue-leftist-jews-accuse-president-trump-of-anti-semitic-rants_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-09-trope-fatigue-leftist-jews-accuse-president-trump-of-anti-semitic-rants
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
trunews, true, news, Christian, Jesus, Christ, Salvation, Kingdom, Infowars, Alex, Jones, Owen, Shroyer, Israel, Zionism, President, Trump, Zion, Jared, Kushner, Ivanka, Jael, Israeli, American, Conference, Jerry, Nadler, Talmud, Saudi, Arabia, troop, deployment, world, war, Russia, Syria, S-400, Turkey, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Palestine, Peace, Plan, West, Bank, Annex, Mike, Pompeo, Zionists, 14, 000, anti-semitism, trope, loyalty, Christopher, Steele, MI6, dossier, Fusion, GPS, coup, impeachment, russiagate, MI6, Yael, Ivanka, Ivanka Trump, liberal media, liberal hypocrisy, antisemitic, antisemite, antigentilic, antigentile, antipalestinian, antihuman, anti-Christian
To get to this channel, go to http://trnws.net
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