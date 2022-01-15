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PFIZSER VICTIM WITH CJD OR Guillain-Barre syndrome MAD COWS DISEASE - AUTO IMMUNE REACTION - A ADE SEVERE ADVERSE EFFECTS - FROM THE GERM WARFARE BIO WEAPON JAB
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202 views • January 15, 2022
JUSTICE FOR THE PEOPLE THEY ARE KILLING US LIKE FLYS MEDICAL PRE-MEDITATED MURDER! STOP THE GLOBAL GENOCIDE NOW! STAND IN YOUR TRUTH AND SPEAK IT TO POWER - WE DO NOT CONSENT OR COMPLY AND WE NEVER WILL! WE WILL COME FOR EVERY CRIMINAL KILLING WE THE PEOPLE.
Pfizer forced governments to accept terrorist clauses - https://www.brighteon.com/0c354f25-7747-40fc-9ffb-35953fd1f6fb
THE JABBED BIO WEAPON BLUETOOTH GUY - https://www.brighteon.com/494a068e-5c5b-406d-acc5-cfa5a311b6e1
PETER DASZAK TELLS YOU HOW HE MADE THE DEADLY GOF CYMERIC BIO-WEAPON SPIKED VIRUSES THAT HAVE KILLED MILLIONS MAIMED AND INJURED MILLIONS MORE AND THAT ALL OF THEM ARE ZERO EFFECTIVE! ALL PAID FOR BY FAUCI AND NIAID - US TAX DOLLARS! - SO WHY WOULD YOU MANDATE FOR THIS UNLESS YOU WERE A EUGENICIST GENOCIDAL COLD BLOODED KILLER? - DR FRANKENSTEIN - ECO HEALTH?https://www.brighteon.com/0f278668-684d-43e5-9973-912dce48147e
Pfizer forced governments to accept terrorist clauses - https://www.brighteon.com/0c354f25-7747-40fc-9ffb-35953fd1f6fb
THE JABBED BIO WEAPON BLUETOOTH GUY - https://www.brighteon.com/494a068e-5c5b-406d-acc5-cfa5a311b6e1
PETER DASZAK TELLS YOU HOW HE MADE THE DEADLY GOF CYMERIC BIO-WEAPON SPIKED VIRUSES THAT HAVE KILLED MILLIONS MAIMED AND INJURED MILLIONS MORE AND THAT ALL OF THEM ARE ZERO EFFECTIVE! ALL PAID FOR BY FAUCI AND NIAID - US TAX DOLLARS! - SO WHY WOULD YOU MANDATE FOR THIS UNLESS YOU WERE A EUGENICIST GENOCIDAL COLD BLOODED KILLER? - DR FRANKENSTEIN - ECO HEALTH?https://www.brighteon.com/0f278668-684d-43e5-9973-912dce48147e
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