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VaxX-Men Origins Ep: 3 - Bluetooth Man
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263 views • May 19, 2021
All I now is that the technology for this has been in existence for a few years. We need to find out the rest together, like grown-ups. I'm not saying anything besides "let's find out together!". Tell me if you witnessed anything similar.
However, here's some of the stuff I know about science: https://silview.media/2021/05/08/bombshell-5g-network-to-wirelessly-power-devices-guess-what-it-can-do-to-nanotech-darpa-financed/
https://silview.media/2020/10/04/atomic-bombshell-rothschilds-patented-covid-19-biometric-tests-in-2015-and-2017
However, here's some of the stuff I know about science: https://silview.media/2021/05/08/bombshell-5g-network-to-wirelessly-power-devices-guess-what-it-can-do-to-nanotech-darpa-financed/
https://silview.media/2020/10/04/atomic-bombshell-rothschilds-patented-covid-19-biometric-tests-in-2015-and-2017
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