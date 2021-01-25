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PSEC - 2021 - Test Driving THE FAKE MASK [hd 720p]
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220 views • January 25, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - Test Driving THE FAKE MASK" -- Dave Kelso test drives "The Fake Mask" at Walmart, joined after in a short discussion by Richard Hamilton and Krista Pohl.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Krista Pohl, CC / Fair Use: Media Bear, James Corbett, ThoughtCrime7, Dr. Ted Noel, Misc
Hashtags: #thefakemask #scamdemic #karens #walmart
Metatags Space Separated: thefakemask scamdemic karens walmart
Metatags Comma Separated: thefakemask, scamdemic, karens, walmart
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/aTRhTdurci6Q/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1200467940638109696?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Test-Driving-THE-FAKE-MASK--hd-720p-:2?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/kcjPOGfnDsBJusg
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vd8rzr-psec-2021-test-driving-the-fake-mask-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/rHA2j3y
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/f8a242e0-8406-481b-9d5a-babe61acae82
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/psec-2021-test-driving-the-fake-mask-hd-720p-mp4_LBaNM4O7PTD425k.html
Minds Blog: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1200599260480929792?referrer=psecdocumentary
deviantART Journal: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/journal/video-A-Special-Trip-To-Walmart-868274850
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@psecmedia
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
UnsilencedVoice: https://www.unsilencedvoice.com/p/psecmedia
OnStellar: https://onstellar.com/psecmedia
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Krista Pohl, CC / Fair Use: Media Bear, James Corbett, ThoughtCrime7, Dr. Ted Noel, Misc
Hashtags: #thefakemask #scamdemic #karens #walmart
Metatags Space Separated: thefakemask scamdemic karens walmart
Metatags Comma Separated: thefakemask, scamdemic, karens, walmart
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/aTRhTdurci6Q/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1200467940638109696?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Test-Driving-THE-FAKE-MASK--hd-720p-:2?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/kcjPOGfnDsBJusg
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vd8rzr-psec-2021-test-driving-the-fake-mask-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/rHA2j3y
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/f8a242e0-8406-481b-9d5a-babe61acae82
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/psec-2021-test-driving-the-fake-mask-hd-720p-mp4_LBaNM4O7PTD425k.html
Minds Blog: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1200599260480929792?referrer=psecdocumentary
deviantART Journal: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/journal/video-A-Special-Trip-To-Walmart-868274850
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@psecmedia
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
UnsilencedVoice: https://www.unsilencedvoice.com/p/psecmedia
OnStellar: https://onstellar.com/psecmedia
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
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