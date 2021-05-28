© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Symbolic Codes: What is True and What are the Counterfeits?
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • May 28, 2021
This presentation exposes a host of counterfeit Symbolic Code publications that have arisen since the death of V. T. Houteff in 1955, the author of the original Symbolic Codes Vol. 1, No. 1 to Vol. 10, No. 2 published from 1935 to 1954. These unauthorized counterfeit Codes published by a number of groups over the decades are the source of much of the confusion amongst professed Davidians who claim to follow the Shepherd's Rod message.
For evidence why the New Codes published by Florence Houteff starting in 1955 are fraudulent, please see the following two presentations:
Part 1: https://youtu.be/IgxiN_PL2GQ
Part 2: https://youtu.be/rOJ1WkTfnNI
For a presentation that explains the difference between Carmel pasture and Mt. Carmel Center please see the following:
https://www.brighteon.com/368baccc-ab25-4516-9634-ec265729900c
For evidence why the New Codes published by Florence Houteff starting in 1955 are fraudulent, please see the following two presentations:
Part 1: https://youtu.be/IgxiN_PL2GQ
Part 2: https://youtu.be/rOJ1WkTfnNI
For a presentation that explains the difference between Carmel pasture and Mt. Carmel Center please see the following:
https://www.brighteon.com/368baccc-ab25-4516-9634-ec265729900c
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.