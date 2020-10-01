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Carmel Pasture vs. Mt. Carmel Center: What is the Difference
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5 views • October 01, 2020
This presentation will address a present controversy amongst Davidian Seventh-day Adventists as to the meaning of the two phrases "Carmel Pasture" and "Mt. Carmel Center". A historical background will be provided leading up to a present day understanding. Please visit this channel for many other videos on related topics, especially the controversial issues that have arisen amongst professed Davidians since 1955, and there are many.
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