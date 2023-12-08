Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Bidan]'s Busted Border
channel image
Son of the Republic
612 Subscribers
17 views
Published a day ago

Foreign-Born Population Boom

* Joe keeps breaking his own records.

* It’s not ‘seasonal’.

* Securing the border is ‘violence’?

* He values an open border — and doesn’t care where you’re from.

* We need a bouncer, not a travel agent.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (7 December 2023)

Keywords
terrorismsocialismjesse wattersborder crisisborder securityjoe bidensouthern borderliberalismglobalismdeportationmass migrationmigration crisissovereigntymigrant crisisinfiltrationleftismbroken borderideologysubversionradicalismopen bordermigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacement

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket