[Bidan]'s Foreign-Born Population Boom
America is unprepared to deal with this population surge.

Steven Camarota, Research Director at the Center of Immigration Studies, discusses the issue.

In October 2023, The Foreign-Born Share Was The Highest In History


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (1 December 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6342212448112

