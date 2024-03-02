It's Like A Singularity

“Hypernovelties” & “Polycrises”: Accelerating At An Accelerating Pace
* Back in the day, these were called sh!tstorms and clusterf-cks.
* At some point, our gubment will have to raise taxes on the wealthy/corporations (i.e. donor class).
* They don’t want that.
* This is what happens when things spin out of control.
* We’re hurtling toward the convergence of forces and crises that will meet at a point in time — and exacerbate one another.
* This cannot continue.
* This isn’t just republic-ending; this is America-ending.
* You’ve got to get ahead of this for your own financial well-being. Got bullion?
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3434: The Debt Debasement Trade (2 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4gt7ni-episode-3434-the-debt-debasement-trade.html
