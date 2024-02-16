This Isn't Just Republic-Ending

This Is America-Ending
* We will be like the Weimar Republic if these [deficit] numbers come true — and right now they’re coming true.
* This is why your life sucks economically.
* Reality check: if that chart is correct, this country is finished as we know it today.
* The math is horrible; and it was re-affirmed with today’s inflation numbers.
* The fix is in and it’s not going to get better.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3396: Death Of Navalny; Positioning Kamala For Leadership (16 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4dsy2i-episode-3396-death-of-navalny-positioning-kamala-for-leadership.html
