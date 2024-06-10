“Come dress yourself in LOVE, let the journey begin”: Old wisdom for SCINTILLATING PSYCHOLOGICAL EFFECT MVI_1538

Related content:

(Thumbnail attribution: By George Frederic Watts - Paolo and Francesca, oil on canvas, 1875 (Watts Gallery, Surrey) Transferred from en.wikipedia by User: Mutter Erde using CommonsHelper. 4 February 2007 (original upload date), Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5169548}) Francesca da Rimini, of the 13th century, is quoted as saying “Come dress yourself in love, let the journey begin.”To love, unconditionally, others, is an agency we all have, empowered by God, when we elect to activate it by our freewill choice. This is psychological hygiene at its best, harnessing love as the universal solvent. It is liberating, exhilarating, and puts us onto an adventure like no other, all the more so when we focus our love upon those who deliberately, or carelessly, hurt us. To love an other, or others, that is, to desire good for another or others, is both the greatest desire of all, and the greatest privilege, of all. Love is the highest validation we can bestow upon another, that is, the highest value we can add to another, thus increasing the intensity of their life-force, enabling them, should they choose, to generate ever more truth, beauty, and goodness. With love, comes unparalleled power for good.



