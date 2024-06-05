BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

P.3 Mullein Tea Chat with EK: Some of the mechanics activated by LOVING OTHERS: I must make a CORRECTION: we do UNIQUELY GENERATE LOVE alongside GOD’S LOVE for others MVI_1152
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
291 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
43 views • 11 months ago

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/23212b21-290f-4955-9dd5-bdc49095e75a

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f4577ce5-ef87-4467-9532-786a66840546

I explain, as I understand things, some mechanics that are triggered when we elect to love, unconditionally, others. (Correction: in the video I state that we cannot manufacture love ourselves, but rather pull God’s love through us. I am, I think, incorrect: what I should have said is that we cannot create the intrinsic capacity to love others, that is to desire good for them, ourselves; rather, the intrinsic capacity is built into us by divinity. Then, using our freewill, we can choose to activate that divinely bestowed capacity.) To love an other, or others, that is, to desire good for another or others, is both the greatest desire of all, and the greatest privilege, of all. Love is the highest validation we can bestow upon another, that is, the highest value we can add to another, thus increasing the intensity of their life-force, enabling them, should they choose, to generate ever more truth, beauty, and goodness. With love, comes unparalleled power for good.


Keywords
godlovejesusspiritualityreligionblessingshateserviceprivilegegratitudepsychologyjoytranscendenceblissdivine connectionjoyousnesseternalisationsoul of survival valuemoral agency
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy